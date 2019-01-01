Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea return looks likely for Ake

Frank Lampard is keen on bringing Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge in January.

Ake, 24, made 17 appearances for between 2012 and 2017, but failed to make a sustained first-team breakthrough. He was shipped out on loan to Reading, and Bournemouth, eventually joining the latter permanently and establishing himself as a star performer under Eddie Howe.

Now, though, according to Bleacher Report, he looks likely to link up with Lampard and rejoin the club where he made his senior debut. Chelsea have a £40 million ($52m) buy-back clause and are now keen to activate it, even though Ake is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

While Ake would predominantly be deployed at centre-back, Chelsea could also use him at left-back and even in midfield. are also interested in his signature, but Chelsea appear to be frontrunners at this stage.