Julian Lopetegui's future at Sevilla is to be discussed according to Revelo.
Jorge Sampaoli has been contacted but he is hoping to wait until the World Cup before making a decisoon, but he is not the only name being considered.
Jordi Alba is not the only name on Juventus' wish-list as they look to Alejandro Grimaldo as another option for left-back according to Calciomercato.com.
The outgoing of Jordi Alba looks imminent at Barca and it could prompt the Catalonians to move for free agent Jose Gaya who's contract expires in the summer of 2023. ESPN are reporting that manager Gattuso believe the spaniard will commit his future to the club soon despite the situation.
Bayern Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is attracting significant interest from around Europe with German giants Bayern Munich one of the key suitors, Calciomercato.com is reporting.
The 19-year-old, who is likened to Kai Havertz, is admired by Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid meaning there is significant competition for the youngster.
New Chelsea boss Graham Potter has not ruled out Romelu Lukaku reviving his Blues career when he returns from his loan spell in Italy ESPN has been told.
Despite scoring on his debut last season, Lukaku struggled to kick on and fell out of favour with Thomas Tuchel after an explosive interview mid-way through the season. The Belgian is belived to want to stay on at Inter Milan on a permanent basis but there is no obligation or option for this in the contract.
Tuttosport are reporting that PSG are lining up a move for Serbian and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as manager Christophe Galtier is eying a player of his profile.
Vlahovic has scored four goals in six games this season, but Juventus have struggled sitting outside the top four in Serie A.
Veteran striker Luis Suarez is not ruling out a move to MLS when his contract with boyhood club Nacional expires in the coming weeks. He told Marca: "It's (MLS) one of the options that I see as being most likely, but I'm not thinking about that right now. I'm thinking about and enjoying myself at Nacional"
Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba is attracting interest from Italian giants Juve ahead of a potential winter transfer according to Sport. The Spaniard has not been Xavi's first choice this season and was reportedly close to a move in the summer before ultimately staying in Catalonia.
According to reports from FootballInsider Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have asked Jude Bellingham to sign for the Reds next summer.
The midfielder is believed to be a long-term target of Jurgen Klopp and it is rumoured the Merseyside team will make a move for the teenager next summer.
Tottenham midfielder Lucas moura has sparked transfer rumors by saying he is flattered by interest from Spanish side Sevilla. VamosMiSevilla quoted Lucas saying: “I didn’t know about Sevilla’s interest, but it’s a club that I like and a city that they speak very highly of. Playing in La Liga would be something fantastic for me, because I like it a lot.”
AC Milan are still interested in signing Club Brugge striker Noa Lang, a player they were linked with in the summer according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A champions, though, will face a stiff challenge from Atletico Madrid and West Ham who are also after the player.
Nicolo Zaniolo is all set to sign a new contract with AS Roma which will keep him at the club on a long-term basis.
According to Calciomercato via Football Italia, Roma's sporting director Tiago Pinto is in touch with the player's agent and has convinced him to keep the player at the club until at least 2027. His current contract expired in 2024.
Arsenal have shown interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie according to Calcio Mercato.
The 20-year-old defender, who joined the Bundesliga side in 2021, has been a regular starter at the club this season. Other than the Gunners, AC Milan, Napoli and AS Roma are also keen on signing the player.
Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is being eyed by Serie A clubs AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta according to Calcio Mercato.
Colwill spent the last season on loan at Huddersfield and at the beginning of the 2022-23 season he was once again sent on loan to Brighton where he has struggled to find enough game time.
Manchester United are preparing a fresh bid for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo according to Football Insider.
The Red Devils wanted to sign the Dutch international in the summer but after securing Antony's signature they dropped their interest. The club are now ready to table a fresh bid for Gakpo next year who is also wanted by Leeds United, Everton and Southampton.
Five European clubs, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AS Roma and AC Milan have shown interest in signing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot according to Fichajes.
The Portuguese star's existing contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season and he will be available for free if the club do not tie him down with a new contract.
Manchester United had shown interest in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during the summer but the Italian refused to join the Premier League giants according to Calcio Mercato.
The Red Devils were also after another Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot but they eventually signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.
Christopher Nkunku is yet to sign a pre-contract with Chelsea and has not undergone a medical with the club contrary to reports that suggested that the player is close to joining the Premier League club according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.
The Blues though continue to remain interested in signing the French forward in 2023.
Diogo Dalot is one of a number of Manchester United players whose contract is due to expire next summer. Whether or not he will extend his deal at Old Trafford remains to be seen but several teams will be keeping him on their transfer radars.
As per calciomercato, Juventus are interested in bringing the 23-year-old back to Serie A if he is available on a free transfer.
Gareth Southgate's future as England manager continues to be questioned amid the Three Lions' poor form. Frank Lampard is among those linked with replacing the current national team manager when his time is up, although he revealed that he's not interested at the moment.
“I’m very, very happy here and I have got a lot of work to do," said the Everton boss. "I’m trying to help us improve and get us towards the new stadium and all those things. It’s not in my thinking at all.”
Alberto Moleiro was a player that piqued the interest of Barcelona during the summer but they were unable to strike a deal for the 19-year-old. Instead, he chose to sign a new contract with La Liga 2 side Las Palmas which includes a £26.5m release clause.
However, Football Espana have reported that it would double to £53m in the event of promotion to La Liga. That looks a real possibility at this early stage of the season as Las Palmas are top of the pile after seven games.
Folarin Balogun has been in brilliant form in Reims this season after completing a loan move from Arsenal in the summer. He has scored five goals and registered two assists for the Ligue 1 side in eight appearances so far.
For that reason, the club's hierarchy are hoping to extend his loan which is set to expire at the end of the current campaign. As per a report from L'Union (via Foot-sur7), they hope to strike a deal with Arsenal to keep the 21-year-old for another year.
Judging by all the reports, there seems to be an almighty battle for Ruben Neves on the cards next summer. After Manchester United and Liverpool expressed an interest in the last window, it seems Barcelona are readying a proposal of their own.
And now, SPORT have claimed that Arsenal are also exploring a move for the Portuguese midfielder. The report adds that Neves has no intention of renewing his contract at Wolves so they may be forced into discussing his departure.