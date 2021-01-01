Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB and USWNT begin their campaigns in Japan

GOAL: GB 1-0 Chile (White 16)
That one counts!
White has finally put Britain ahead!
Lucy Bronze hangs a high cross from the right to the far post, with Endler stranded underneath. Lauren Hemp gets around the back to knock-down a header for her strike partner, and the Manchester City forward fires into the roof of the net.
Deserved for Team GB.
Taking the knee
Worth noting, both sides took the knee as symbolic protest against discrimination before kick-off at the Sapporo Dome.
GOAL... disallowed!
Ellen White has the ball in the net for Team GB, tucking away a rebound after Endler pushed away a Georgia Stanway shot from the right.
However, she just moved a fraction too soon, and the assistant's flag is raised for offside.
GB on top early on
GB have started stronger in the early five minutes, Caroline Weir with the first effort on target after a cross from the right, however her stabbed volley was into the ground and bounced into the hands of Chille keeper Christiane Endler.
A Lauren Hemp free kick from a dangerous spot on the left is then headed clear.
USWNT team to face Sweden
The United States begin their Olympic campaign in about an hour against Sweden, who dumped them out in the quarter-finals of Rio 2016 - here are the starting XIs.
Sweden: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Seger; Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo
US: Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Mewis; Heath, Morgan, Press
KICK OFF
Team GB are heavy feavourites here, with England - who make up the majority of the squad - ranked 31 places above Chile in the FIFA world rankings. But the South Americans are making their Olympic debut and will surely put up a huge fight.
Here we go!
The players are on the pitch
And the anthems are underway.
I was getting international football withdrawal after the end of the Euros. Good to have it back.
GB's road to gold
After facing Chile today, Team GB will take on hosts Japan, again in Sapporo as they are today, on Saturday, before facing Canada in Kashima on July 27.
If they progress from the group, either by finishing in the top two or being one of the two best third place finishers, they will play in the quarter-finals on July 30.
The semis are on August 2, with the final on August 6.
Why an Olympic medal could be beyond Team GB
When looking at teams that could challenge the U.S. women’s national team for Olympic gold this summer, Great Britain certainly have a right to be in that conversation.
But while a gold medal is what this group is aiming for, their ability to achieve such a feat has been hampered by their preparation for the Games, the degree to which will only become apparent as the tournament gets under way.Our women's football correspondent, Amee Ruszkai, has examined the situation here.
Chile team to face Great Britain
Endler; N. Lopez, Pardo, Guerrero, Saez; Zamora, Y. Lopez, Araya, Lara; Urrutia, Aedo.
Subs: Campos, Ramirez, Acuna, Balmaceda, Toro, Grez, Mardones.
Jimenez, Pinilla, Diaz and Canales the four players out of the 18.
Team GB starting XI announced
Chelsea striker Fran Kirby misses out due to a knock
🔴⚪🔵 Team news is in.
Your #TeamGB starting line-up for the opener against Chile ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/83kAFLJbmT
Subs: Telford, Stokes, Ingle, Parris, Williamson, Scott, Toone
Kirby, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Sandy MacIver are the four players who don't make the 18.
Today's fixtures
All 12 teams are in action on the opening day of the women's Olympic football competition.
All KO times are UK:
Group E
8.30am - GB v Chile
11.30am - Japan v Canada
Group F
9am - China v Brazil
12noon - Zambia v Netherlands
Group G
9.30am - Sweden v USA
12.30pm - Australia v New Zealand
The strange group numberings are because the men's pools are A to D, with the women following on. Nope, no idea either.
The Olympics are about to begin
A year late, with no fans and the overhanging worry of coronavirus still entirely present - but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as they are still called) are finally here, and they kick-off with the opening matches of the women's football tournament.
All 12 teams are in action today in the opening round of group games; we'll be focusing on Team GB and the United States, with updates from the other matches thrown in.