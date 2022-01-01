Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

Follow all the key incidents from Monday's match at Old Trafford

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:39:42.693Z

Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.

Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?

2022-01-03T17:34:15.647Z

Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T17:29:58.827Z

And off we go!

What were you doing in January 2020?

2022-01-03T17:16:05.589Z

🗣 Rangnick on Jones

2022-01-03T17:02:14.000Z

Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."

Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑

2022-01-03T16:46:02.951Z

Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days

2022-01-03T16:38:53.000Z

Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.

New year, new Phil Jones.

Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T16:31:45.670Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-03T16:30:50.593Z

We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!