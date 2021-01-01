Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva
If you needed even more perspective 🐣

2021-05-14T18:37:42Z

How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕

2021-05-14T18:28:21Z

"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."

Hey, if you've still got it ⚡️

2021-05-14T18:15:30Z

Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏

2021-05-14T18:12:45Z

Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City

2021-05-14T18:07:04Z

To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋

2021-05-14T18:02:33Z

We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.

Team news to come shortly!