Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Thomas Tuchel was disappointed to see a mistake cost Chelsea against Manchester United, while Antonio Rudiger wasted a glorious late opportunity, but was happy enough with the Blues' performance in a 1-1 draw.

He has told BBC Sport: "It can happen in football, unfortunately it happened twice to us, it also happened against Burnley.

"I am absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side."

He said of Rudiger: "It was a big chance, if he maybe hits the target it could have been a fantastic end to a fantastic performance but we have to swallow the result. We played very well and I am happy.

"We were very disciplined and sharp. I am happy with what I saw, it was a pleasure to coach on the sidelines. We can not guarantee results but if we play like this we can increase the chances for results."

Tuchel added on Lukaku, who saw minutes off the bench: "If he is fully fit he is a starter for us but he is not at the moment. It was more than I actually wanted but we were so close to the opponent's goal I thought maybe he could help with his presence."