Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Thank you and good bye
And with that, we bring the curtain down on another match day blog.
Expected wins for Manchester City and Real Madrid - though they made it tough for themselves against rivals determined to take their scalps - while Paris Saint-Germain saw victory marred by Neymar's ankle injury.
But the brief Michael Carrick era of Manchester United looks to have signed off with a hard-fought point now - and the dawn of Ralf Rangnick is just around the corner. Until the next time, thank you for joining us - we'll see you down the road.
Comeback kings
FT: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
10 - @realmadriden have won more points from losing positions than any other team in @LaLigaEN this season (10 points, two more than Atlético de Madrid). Personality. pic.twitter.com/BGtlvkiPNR— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
ROCKET
FT: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
THAT STRIKE FROM VINICIUS JUNIOR 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aIXnBBGen6— GOAL (@goal) November 28, 2021
FT: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
Some late heroics from Thibaut Courtois at the back save Real Madrid's bacon - but it is an absolute wondergoal from Vinicius Junior that sees them over the line in the end.
It's a big win for Carlo Ancelotti and he knows it.
Los Blancos remain the toast of La Liga this term.
GOAL: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
(Vinicius Junior)
WHAT A STRIKE FROM VINICIUS JUNIOR, MY WORD!
Real Madrid hit the front with less than five minutes on the clock to go at Santiago Bernabeu and it is an absolute screamer from their winger!
He brings the ball to earth on the left edge, carves around two defenders to the edge of the box and lofts an absolute rocket into the far-top corner.
FT: Napoli 4-0 Lazio
No comeback in the end for Lazio in Serie A though - and it is Napoli who added an extra one, through Fabian Ruiz, to put a little extra gloss on the finishing scoreline.
The hosts are triumphant and end the day atop the table, leading the charge for the Scudetto.
There's a long way to go yet though...
Too hot to handle
Napoli 3-0 Lazio
11 - Since the start of 2021, only lkay Gündogan (12, Manchester City) has scored more goals from open play than Piotr #Zielinski (11) among the midfielders in the Big-5 European Leagues. Spume. #NapoliLazio— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 28, 2021
Inevitable
HT: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla
18 - Only Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 (19, 11 goals and 8 assists) has been involved in more goals in Europe's five major leagues this season than @realmadriden striker Karim Benzema 🇫🇷 (18, 11 goals and 7 assists). Gold. pic.twitter.com/aNF202r20w— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
HT: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla
There goes the whistle for half-time - and this one hangs deliciously in the balance.
Karim Benzema's tap-in has matched Rafa Mir's header and both sides remain on level terms.
La Liga might be about to serve up a treat to finish the day.
GOAL: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla
(Karim Benzema)
All square in the capital - and it's that man again, Karim Benzema!
The man widely tipped to finish in the top three of the Ballon d'Or very shortly strikes to put Real Madrid back on level pegging against their visitors.
It's a jammy touch - a tap-in after a team-mate rattles the post and the goalkeeper can't scramble to collect - but he won't care one jot!
Mir makes history in La Liga
Madrid 0-1 Sevilla
1 - Rafa Mir 🇪🇸 is the first @SevillaFC_ENG player to score a header in a @LaLigaEN away game against Real Madrid since Koffi Ndri Romaric 🇨🇮 and Renato Dirnei 🇧🇷 in December 2008, Sevilla's last win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu (3-4). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/OVf3Sn6KEi— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
HT: Napoli 3-0 Lazio
We said we'd see how it had gone for Napoli at the break - and the answer is very well.
An opener for Piotr Zielinski, followed by a double for Dries Mertens, has put them well and truly on top against Lazio in Serie A.
If there's a comeback to be had, it will be one of the stories of the season so far.
GOAL: Madrid 0-1 Sevilla
(Rafa Mir)
Delight for Sevilla - and disaster for Madrid!
Rafa Mir tucks a looping header in at the left post and the visitors hit the front inside the first quarter-hour at Santiago Bernabeu.
Not what Los Blancos ordered tonight in their aim to keep on top of La Liga.
KO: Madrid v Sevilla
For the final time today, we are underway in La Liga!
Real in good touch
B⚽️⚽️⚽️M!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 28, 2021
⚡️ @Benzema
⚡️ @marcoasensio10 #RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/AYoOzo706W
KO: Napoliv v Lazio
Real Madrid will get the last big game of the day underway shortly, but Napoli and Lazio have just kicked off in Serie A.
Will the hosts do the job against their rivals? Or can the visitors steal it in Naples?
We'll bring a half-time update from this one.
Warm, fuzzy feeling
+3 at a COLD ETIHAD 🥶 great team performance 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/v33jRMDrOa— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 28, 2021
Finishing touch missing
2 - In their last two Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have attempted 49 shots, faced just eight themselves and had 100 touches in their opponent’s penalty area, while drawing both matches 1-1. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/bWAm242fvk— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
Maradona tribute in Naples
DIEGO 🔟— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 28, 2021
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/BBwgvdDJRS
Over at the Bernabeu...
✍️🏟️📍 Santiago Bernabéu#RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/FnZrm9MWQn— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 28, 2021
Convincing win for Atletico
Just what the doctor ordered.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 28, 2021
Big win, big three points! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/e8pAYp5Rs4
Input from new boss?
Michael Carrick has been quizzed on whether Ralf Rangnick had any say on Manchester United's team selection and tactical approach today, with the German's appointment as interim boss at Old Trafford said to be imminent.
The current coach has told BBC Sport: "It is not the case, no."
Odd one out
33 - With his goal against Cádiz, Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has now scored against 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in @LaLigaEN (159 goals), only failing to score against his current club @atletienglish (12). Collector. pic.twitter.com/r3I6zMH0it— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
WATCH: Lemar put Atletico on their way
Atletico are now 3-0 up against Cadiz, but here is how Thomas Lemar put them on their way...
Thomas Lemar fires Atleti in front! 🔥— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021
A great cross finished off with a simple header from the Frenchman ⚪ pic.twitter.com/LwakJBafEN
Thomas Lemar puts Atleti on the board 😤 pic.twitter.com/bVoMgncd4t— ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 28, 2021
Heads up
1 - @atletienglish's Thomas Lemar 🇫🇷 has scored his first headed goal in Europe's top five leagues (24 goals in 203 appearances). Surprising. pic.twitter.com/Ea0FzCasfF— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
Abraham effort enough for Roma
All over! 💪— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 28, 2021
Tammy Abraham's first-half strike is the difference in this one! DAJE! 🐺
#ASRoma #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/2jWOIgxyMw
Atletico double their lead
ALLEEEEEEEEEEEEEZZZZZZZZZZ GRIZIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 28, 2021
Atleti lead 2-0. pic.twitter.com/IDKT7EnvpA
Carrick feeling disappointed
Michael Carrick led Manchester United into battle with Chelsea and claims to feel frustrated at having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what may be his only game at the helm.
He has told Sky Sports: "Disappointed actually. When you are in front in a game like this to have it taken away is disappointing. I'm proud of the players and the group all week. An a difficult situation we tried to make the best of it. But there is that little bitter feeling. We came to win the game. A little disappointed, I can't lie.
"I don't think it was a penalty at all. They have had a lot of shots David had two saves which we knew before the game he would have to make one or two. Other than that I have felt quite comfortable in the game. Of course we want to be better. I am not getting carried away but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit.
"To come away disappointed and to feel like you have left something out there is a positive."
Team news: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @SevillaFC_ENG! #RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/9cDDwUTS63— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 28, 2021
Today’s 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚪️🔴 #RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/WyBfstEsf0— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 28, 2021
Atletico edge in front
YESSS THOOOOMMMM!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FJuku1QfQ8— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 28, 2021
'We scored two goals'
Thomas Tuchel was disappointed to see a mistake cost Chelsea against Manchester United, while Antonio Rudiger wasted a glorious late opportunity, but was happy enough with the Blues' performance in a 1-1 draw.
He has told BBC Sport: "It can happen in football, unfortunately it happened twice to us, it also happened against Burnley.
"I am absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side."
He said of Rudiger: "It was a big chance, if he maybe hits the target it could have been a fantastic end to a fantastic performance but we have to swallow the result. We played very well and I am happy.
"We were very disciplined and sharp. I am happy with what I saw, it was a pleasure to coach on the sidelines. We can not guarantee results but if we play like this we can increase the chances for results."
Tuchel added on Lukaku, who saw minutes off the bench: "If he is fully fit he is a starter for us but he is not at the moment. It was more than I actually wanted but we were so close to the opponent's goal I thought maybe he could help with his presence."
Team news: Napoli vs Lazio
📃 Starting XI: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens.#NapoliLazio— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 28, 2021
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ZFoteT7Ov4
📋 Mister #Sarri ha scelto l'undici per sfidare il Napoli! #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Z8ng3rP78K— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) November 28, 2021
Cause for optimism?
Manchester United found themselves on the backfoot for long periods against Chelsea, but David de Gea claims they are heading in the right direction. He has told Sky Sports: "We already improved against Villareal, we won, qualified and now we played a very good team away from home. The effort of the team was very good. They had the best chances. For me it is not enough, a draw. We are in a tough moment. I am proud of the effort of the team.
"On the pitch, in the goal, I was feeling danger for nearly the whole game. We defended well, they missed big chances and the one they give us a chance we score. It is not enough to draw but at the moment it is a big point.
"The last games before we were conceding three or four goals. We are improving. This is just two games. At least now we are defending well. We are fighting for every ball. We are a team."
Sorry stats for Red Devils
- During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have mustered the fewest number of shots of all Premier League sides, whilst also facing more attempts than any team (60).
- Manchester United managed just one further attempt after taking the lead, with their total of three shots their lowest in a Premier League game since April 2017 against Manchester City (also 3).
Tight at the top
FT: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United— GOAL (@goal) November 28, 2021
The Premier League leaders drop points in the race for the title 👀 pic.twitter.com/r1Z0zUTFdz
Favoured foe
5 - @realmadriden haven’t lost any of their last five games against Sevilla in @LaLigaEN (W4 D1) and haven’t gone six or more without a loss to Sevilla in the competition since April 2003 (W13 D2). Target. pic.twitter.com/pnYHWwEo8x— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
Ronaldo beats a hasty retreat
Good point for United. Ronaldo and Fernandes straight down the tunnel at full time. McTominay leads the rest of the players over to the away end and gives his shirt to a fan. #CHEMUN— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 28, 2021
Leipzig lose to Leverkusen
Not our night 😞— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) November 28, 2021
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #RBLB04 pic.twitter.com/aJGvICQbTd
FT: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd
Honours even at the Bridge
All over in west London and the points are shared. Jorginho was heavily involved in both goals, as it was his mistake that allowed Sancho to race clear and break the deadlock.
The Italy international then levelled from the spot after Wan-Bissaka had tripped Thiago Silva inside the box.
Chelsea remain top, but are only a point clear of the chasing pack. United might have a new man calling the shots by the time they return to Premier League action at home to Arsenal on Thursday.
Tuchel fuming
Ronaldo races down the wing for United, but is clearly offside. The flag doesn't go up and, because he doesn't get a shot away, the Red Devils win a corner.
Tuchel is fuming and is booked for his protests. The set-piece comes to nothing.
An Englishman abroad
4 - Tammy Abraham has just become the first English striker to have scored at least four goals in a single Serie A season since Jay Bothroyd for Perugia in the 2003/04 campaign. Lion.#SerieATIM #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/Q3S8AWLumM— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 28, 2021
Rolling the dice
Chelsea are going for it. Having already brought on Mount and Pulisic, Tuchel has now turned to Lukaku...
Third switch!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2021
🔵 1-1 🔴 [82'] #CheMun pic.twitter.com/DdttBbFCML
Penalty king
87% - 13 of Jorginho's 15 Premier League goals have been penalties (87%), the highest ratio of any player with 10+ goals in the competition's history. He has also converted 87% of the penalties he's taken in the Premier League (13/15). Spot.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
WATCH: Jorginho scores from the spot
Blues pull level
Here, for those in the UK, is how Jorginho held his never from the penalty spot to pull Chelsea level against Manchester United...
🗣 @Carra23: "Reckless - what is he thinking?"#MUFC's Wan-Bissaka catches Silva on the ankle to hand #CFC a penalty, which Jorginho slots home to redeem himself for his earlier error...— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2021
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League
📲 #CHEMUN blog 👉 https://t.co/SOfsJV2eSS pic.twitter.com/dlXMBb4mpV
Leverkusen now 3-1 up against Leipzig
63' GOOOOOOAAAAL!!!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 28, 2021
That's the answer we need! #RBLB04 | 1-3 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/HX8jflOLz0
GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd
Jorginho makes no mistake from the spot as he sends De Gea the wrong way.
He will be feeling much happier and it is game on at Stamford Bridge!
Penalty to Chelsea
Manchester United fail to deal with a set-piece and Wan-Bissaka ends up catching Thiago Silva as he tries to clear.
Referee points to the point, with Jorginho offered an opportunity to make amends for his earlier error.
There is a VAR check, but the decision stands.
Young star
3 - Jadon Sancho (21y 248d) is the third-youngest player to score for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, following Paul Scholes in 1995 (20y 339d) and Phil Neville in 1998 (21y 38d). Devil. pic.twitter.com/PlMe4FoUxL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
Time for Ronaldo
🔄 @Cristiano enters the fray, taking the place of our goalscorer: @Sanchooo10 👏#MUFC | #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/VESL3UeKRv— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2021
WATCH: Sancho scores on Man Utd counter
Red Devils strike first
Here is how Jadon Sancho took full advantage of a Jorginho mistake to open the scoring for Manchester United against Chelsea...
🗣 "Jadon Sancho scores on the ultimate counter-attack!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2021
It has come out of nowhere, but #MUFC have capitalised on a woeful Jorginho error to lead #CFC 1-0.
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Premier League
📲 #CHEMUN blog 👉 https://t.co/SOfsJV2eSS pic.twitter.com/Vr53ATuADT
Calamity at the back for Chelsea leads to a Manchester United goal courtesy of Sancho! #CHEMUN #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/aQMbWSJ4rn— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 28, 2021
Werner goes close
Chelsea come close to grabbing an equaliser. The ball breaks to Werner from a corner, but he dips a volley inches wide of the post.
How long until Tuchel turns to the likes of Pulisic and Lukaku?
Abraham on target for Roma
🔥 TAMMMMMMYYYY!!!!!! 🔥— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 28, 2021
The England striker opens the scoring!#ASRoma #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/TMQ1s2VSp2
GOAL: Chelsea 0-1 Man Utd
Sancho on the break
Manchester United spring out after defending a free-kick and surge out on the counter.
A long ball forward isn't dealt with by Jorginho and Sancho is through. He has Rashford with him, but doesn't need any help and rolls into the corner past Mendy.
Work to do for Man Utd
Goalless at the break which is the best #MUFC could have hoped for with the way they’ve set up. Same approach as Villarreal in the week. Nothing to offer going forward. Couple of saves from De Gea. Fletcher the most vocal on the touchline. #CHEMUN— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 28, 2021
Messi magic
3 - Lionel Messi has delivered 3 assists in a league game for only the 3rd time in his career, after 12 March 2016 (v Getafe) and 9 February 2020 (v Betis) with Barcelona. Gifts. #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/EkKuuL1hBf— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 28, 2021
HT: Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd
All square at the break
Chelsea have been the better side, with the vast majority of chances coming their way, but it remains goalless at Stamford Bridge – with De Gea producing another smart stop moments before the interval.
Carrick has work to do in order to get the Red Devils firing, with there a certain Portuguese forward on the bench that he could turn to in the second half.
WATCH: Rudiger strikes the woodwork
Blues defender so close
Here, for those in the UK, is how Rudiger rattled the crossbar for Chelsea from distance...
Rudiger rattles the woodwork 👀💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2021
It's a superb strike from the #CFC defender from 20 yards, but it smacks the top corner of the crossbar. It had De Gea leaping and that could have been the #MUFC goalkeeper beaten...
📺 Live on SS PL
📲 #CHEMUN 👉 https://t.co/SOfsJV2eSS pic.twitter.com/UkwGq3wrhU
Calling the shots
Carrick has spent the whole of the first half in his technical area but it's been Fletcher who's been the most vocal. Been passing on a lot of instructions to Wan-Bissaka and Sancho. Ronaldo out to warm up. #MUFC offering no threat in attack at all at the moment.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 28, 2021
Leverkusen double their lead
34' GOOOOOAAAL!!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 28, 2021
Jonathan Tah picks out Moussa Diaby from distance and the Frenchman doubles our lead with a cool finish!#RBLB04 | 0-2 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/WZBLUQUdpo
Rudiger rattles the crossbar
Antonio Rudiger has come as close as anyone to forcing a breakthrough, with the German defender trying his luck from distance.
A stunning strike cannons off the crossbar, with De Gea clattering into the post as he tried to get a hand to the ball - he may have got an important fingertip.
What does Ronaldo make of it all?
Cristiano Ronaldo is getting chilly on the United bench, with there little out of the field to get him or a loyal away support excited so far...
Leverkusen lead against Leipzig
21' GOOOALORIAN WIRTZ!#RBLB04 | 0-1 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/hWlC0hEW2Y— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) November 28, 2021
Travel sickness
3 - After four consecutive away victories in LaLiga between May and September, Atlético de Madrid haven’t won in their last three away trips in the competition (D2 L1) - they have conceded in seven straight league games away from home for the first time since 2010 (17). Defiance.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 28, 2021
Chelsea in control
Manchester United are looking to press high up the field when possible, but Chelsea are playing through them.
The Blues go close with another effort as Ziyech swings a cross-shot narrowly beyond the post.
Unsung heroes for Man City
Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City side were good value for a 2-1 win over West Ham, but admits that they were given a helping hand to three points by some unsung heroes on a day of inclement weather.
The Blues boss has told BBC Sport: "Surprised with the amount of chances we created against them. We created a few. The first half was almost impossible to play. The game against PSG was so demanding and the team gave a good performance.
"We have an incredible groundskeeper. Thanks to them we could play.
"The chances we created... it could have been three or four. The players we have out... those that came here were brilliant. All of them. We cannot forget which opponent we played. They have everything."
Red Devils yet to get going
It has been a testing start for Manchester United, with Carrick's side struggling to get out of their own half.
They have had to defend a dangerous free-kick alongside the two chances that Chelsea were unable to take.
Early chances
Manchester United have been forced onto the backfoot early on at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea going close on a couple of occasions inside the opening few minutes...
Bright start from the Blues as Ziyech forces De Gea into a low stop.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2021
🔵 0-0 🔴 [2’] #CheMun
Hudson-Odoi gets in behind and forces De Gea into another save! 😮— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2021
🔵 0-0 🔴 [3’] #CheMun
Team news: Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid
💛🔴 #CádizAtleti #LaLigaSantander— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) November 28, 2021
¡Este es nuestro XI para hoy! pic.twitter.com/5Pdy40MoJi
Your Atleti starting XI 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ZZwbPur7nA— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 28, 2021
Input from afar?
A lot of people having a go at Michael Carrick for dropping Ronaldo and picking that MDF. I’ve a feeling the the incoming manager has picked that team as it’s a huge departure from midweek and what they’ve been doing— Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 28, 2021
Rare selection
2 – Since the start of the 2018-19 season, this is only the second time in 194 games across all competitions that Manchester United have started all three of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in the same XI (previously a 1-1 draw v Everton in March 2020). Apprehensive.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
'Trying to get it called off'
Jamie Vardy has been reacting to Leicester's 4-2 victory over Watford at a snow-covered King Power Stadium, telling Sky Sports: "It is different [the weather]. You see with the ref having to stop it. These are things you have to deal with. You have to stay professional and we did that.
"At one point their keeper was trying to get it called off with the ref. But pitches have the undersoil heating and we weren't worried."
King Power Stadium in the snow ❄️❄️#LeiWat pic.twitter.com/UUH03TNC0M— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2021
Happy against Hammers
11 - Manchester City have won 11 of their last 13 matches against West Ham in all competitions, losing none. Over this period they have scored 35 goals against the Hammers while conceding only six in return. Directors. pic.twitter.com/NdukWsPqMr— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
Sticky time for Toffees
7 - Everton are winless in seven Premier League games (D2 L5), their longest such run since April 2016 under Roberto Martínez (also seven). Rocky. pic.twitter.com/31dU5Geswu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2021
Team news: Roma vs Torino
🟡📋🔴— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 28, 2021
Here's how we are set out for tonight's game at the Olimpico! 🐺#ASRoma #RomaTorino pic.twitter.com/wwZed5cv2N
📜 | STARTING XI— Torino FC English (@TorinoFC1906_En) November 28, 2021
Here's our starters for #RomaTorino#SFT pic.twitter.com/ZN8JzIATa5
Why is Ronaldo on the bench?
Michael Carrick has taken the brave decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting XI for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, with the interim Red Devils boss telling Sky Sports of his selection calls: "A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit.
"Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game.
"It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that.
"Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed.
"We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game."
Day to forget for Milan
1 - AC Milan have lost points from a leading situation for the first time in Serie A this season: they last did that in the competition in April 2021, also against Sassuolo at the Meazza (1-2). Unexpected.#MilanSassuolo pic.twitter.com/aMuPY2h0uZ— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) November 28, 2021
FT: Man City 2-1 West Ham
Manchester City held off a late fight-back from West Ham to secure three points at the Etihad. Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead in the first half and Fernandinho doubled their advantage in the 90th minute, with Manuel Lanzini scoring a consolation goal for the Hammers.
FT: Leicester 4-2 Watford
A six-goal thriller at King Power Stadium, with Leicester coming out on top. Goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Ademola Lookman were sufficient for Brendan Rodgers' side as Watford fought back through Joshua King and Emmanuel Dennis. An important win for the Foxes.
FT: Brentford 1-0 Everton
An Ivan Toney penalty was the difference between Brentford and Everton as the Bees piled on more misery for the Toffees, who have missed a chance to climb the table.
Lookman extends Leicester's lead
Ademola Lookman has restored Leicester's two-goal cushion. It's 4-2 to the Foxes against Watford.
First Premier League goal for the Foxes 👏#LeiWat pic.twitter.com/6lQbEHZx0x— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2021
Ronaldo BENCHED
Cristiano Ronaldo has to make do with a place on the bench for Manchester United's game against Chelsea. He last started a game on the bench on October 2, for the Premier League clash with Everton.
Here are the teams!
CHELSEA XI
Your Chelsea side today! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheMun pic.twitter.com/p9SPjJ0D4K— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2021
MAN UTD XI
November 28, 2021
Three cheers for Man City's ground staff!
We might have had some fears of heavy snow at the Etihad, but Man City's groundstaff had other ideas!
Applause for the ground staff. Everything’s gone green and it’s stopped snowing pic.twitter.com/xU8J2hWzrF— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) November 28, 2021
Dennis! Watford reduce the deficit!
Emmanuel Dennis has scored to keep Watford's hopes alive against Leicester! It's 3-2 to the Foxes with just under half an hour to go.
Dennis pulls one back! pic.twitter.com/8HMed53ESk— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 28, 2021
PSG wait to learn extent of Neymar injury
Paris Saint-Germain face an anxious 24 hours as they wait to find out the extend of Neymar's ankle injury.
"At the moment there is nothing to say," head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters. "He felt pain from the twist of his ankle (left). Tomorrow, he will take exams and we will know a little more about his injury."
The forward took to Instagram to declare that he will be back in improved condition.
“Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life," wrote Neymar in a message shared with his 165 million followers. "Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger."
Força, @neymarjr 💪❤💙 pic.twitter.com/41xAEOGqGc— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSGbrasil) November 28, 2021
Snow chance Man City-West Ham could be called off? 🌨
One game in the Premier League has already been postponed, but the other three went ahead. However, there will be a close eye kept on the situation at the Etihad, according to our Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith:
"The groundstaff are on the pitch right now and are clearing a lot of snow off the pitch and you can the lines and penalty area again. But it was falling extremely heavy by the half-time whistle. They'll be hoping the snow eases in the second half."
⛄️
It's half time, here's how it looks...
Brentford lead Everton at home thanks to an Ivan Toney penalty, while Leicester take a slender advantage into half-time as well, with Jamie Vardy to thank for that. Elsewhere, Ilkay Gundogan fired Manchester City in front after Pep Guardiola's side saw a Riyad Mahrez effort ruled out earlier in the game, though the snow is falling heavily in Manchester and could have an impact in the second half. Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan trail Sassuolo 2-1 at home.
More goals in Leicester-Watford... ⚽️
There have been two more goals at the King Power Stadium.
Joshua King pulled Watford level from the penalty spot, but it was a shortlived reprieve as Jamie Vardy restored Leicester's lead. It's 2-1 heading into half time...
GUNDOGAN! Man City are in front!
Manchester City have eventually taken the lead against West Ham thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gundogan!
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2021
🔵 1-0 ⚒ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/xQas7VoIrA
Toney beats Pickford from the penalty spot 🎯
It's 1-0 to Brentford against Everton!
🥶 @ivantoney24 🥶— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2021
🐝 1-0 🍬#BrentfordFC #BREEVE pic.twitter.com/831LiRMVCp
Leicester take the lead! 1️⃣ - 0️⃣
James Maddison has fired Brendan Rodgers' side in front after a lovely pass from Jonny Evans. Good news for the Fantasy Premier League players who have them!
MADDERS!!!#LeiWat pic.twitter.com/yy69RMsRbK— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2021
OFFSIDE! Man City denied! ❌
Riyad Mahrez thought he'd put Man City ahead against West Ham after being played in by Raheem Sterling, but the Algeria international's strike is ruled out for offside.
FT: Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG
PSG came from behind to win 3-1 against Saint-Etienne, with Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria being the heroes for the capital club. However the game was marred by a nasty injury sustained by Neymar which left the Brazilian in tears as he was taken off on a stretcher. On a brighter note, Sergio Ramos also made his debut, so he will bring some steel to the backline going forward.
Debut ✔️ pic.twitter.com/0zHMXx8aVZ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021
Neymar stretchered off 🤕
Some concern for PSG and Neymar as the Brazilian is taken off on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury. The attacker's foot got caught between the ground and his opponent and he went over, immediately beckoning for assistance.
Neymar is stretchered off in the final minutes against St-Etienne in what appears to be an ankle injury 😞 pic.twitter.com/P8Jq4bxIKM— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2021
PSG take the lead!
Lionel Messi has bagged his second assist of the game, supplying the pass for compatriot Angel Di Maria to score. It's Saint-Etienne 1-2 PSG.
❤️💙#Ligue1 | #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/hQHOqVnn0F— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021
A reminder of today's games 📋
All times UK
12pm - Saint-Etienne vs PSG
2pm - Man City vs West Ham
2pm - Brentford vs Everton
2pm - Leicester vs Watford
2pm - AC Milan vs Sassuolo
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Man Utd
4:30pm - RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen
7:45pm - Napoli vs Lazio
8pm - Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Here are the teams for Leicester vs Watford
LEICESTER XI
The #lcfc XI for #LeiWat is in 📝 pic.twitter.com/3jDQtuICVE— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2021
WATFORD XI
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 28, 2021
Here's the team Claudio Ranieri has picked for today's match at @LCFC!#LEIWAT pic.twitter.com/1W09iheTXk
Brentford vs Everton teams
BRENTFORD XI
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2021
➡ Goode and Onyeka start
🔙 Wissa and Bech return to squad
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREEVE pic.twitter.com/uYgBslfHTG
EVERTON XI
Your Everton team to take on Brentford…🔵#BREEVE pic.twitter.com/d38bdleBVY— Everton (@Everton) November 28, 2021
CONFIRMED: Burnley vs Spurs postponed 🌨
The game between Burnley and Tottenham was in jeopardy due to heavy snow at Turf Moor and it has now been confirmed that it has been postponed.
❄️ We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/8azBGHf3Pl— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021
Who doesn’t love a football match played in the snow?! ❄️— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 28, 2021
The Tottenham coach is yet to arrive at Turf Moor. We can see why… #bbcfootball #BURTOT pic.twitter.com/m80TEjZQhh
Here are the Spurs and Burnley teams
BURNLEY XI
Pope, Taylor, Mee, Collins, Lowton, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Cornet.
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/kGJq6dfIL7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2021
PSG pull level against Saint-Etienne
Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the best of weeks, what with losing with a whimper to Manchester City in the Champions League and they were trailing Saint-Etienne before half time until Marquinhos hauled them level. It's 1-1 heading into the second half. It might not matter too much if they drop points mind you, considering their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Messi assist 📍#Ligue1 | #ASSEPSG pic.twitter.com/qaNiTZZvlW— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 28, 2021
Man City & West Ham teams are in!
MAN CITY XI
📋 TEAM NEWS! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 28, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee. #ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/vJNLhdTfOF
WEST HAM XI
📋 Our team today looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 28, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/cLzC6fK3mH
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩
Hello there and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's biggest games.
We'll have all the news and updates from across the fixtures, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all playing this Sunday.
There is sure to be plenty of excitement at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to pick up the pieces following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, while Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep up with Liverpool after their impressive win yesterday.
Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!