Matchday LIVE: Man City vs West Ham, Chelsea vs Man Utd, Real Madrid vs Sevilla & today's action

Join GOAL for all the latest updates from the Premier League, La Liga and more as Man Utd, Chelsea, Real Madrid and all the top teams play

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2021-22
Thank you and good bye

2021-11-28T22:30:00.000Z

And with that, we bring the curtain down on another match day blog.

Expected wins for Manchester City and Real Madrid - though they made it tough for themselves against rivals determined to take their scalps - while Paris Saint-Germain saw victory marred by Neymar's ankle injury.

But the brief Michael Carrick era of Manchester United looks to have signed off with a hard-fought point now - and the dawn of Ralf Rangnick is just around the corner. Until the next time, thank you for joining us - we'll see you down the road.

FT: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

2021-11-28T21:53:00.000Z

Some late heroics from Thibaut Courtois at the back save Real Madrid's bacon - but it is an absolute wondergoal from Vinicius Junior that sees them over the line in the end.

It's a big win for Carlo Ancelotti and he knows it.

Los Blancos remain the toast of La Liga this term.

GOAL: Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

2021-11-28T21:47:00.000Z

(Vinicius Junior)

WHAT A STRIKE FROM VINICIUS JUNIOR, MY WORD!

Real Madrid hit the front with less than five minutes on the clock to go at Santiago Bernabeu and it is an absolute screamer from their winger!

He brings the ball to earth on the left edge, carves around two defenders to the edge of the box and lofts an absolute rocket into the far-top corner.

FT: Napoli 4-0 Lazio

2021-11-28T21:40:00.000Z

No comeback in the end for Lazio in Serie A though - and it is Napoli who added an extra one, through Fabian Ruiz, to put a little extra gloss on the finishing scoreline.

The hosts are triumphant and end the day atop the table, leading the charge for the Scudetto.

There's a long way to go yet though...

Too hot to handle

2021-11-28T21:10:00.000Z

Napoli 3-0 Lazio

Inevitable

2021-11-28T20:55:00.000Z

HT: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

HT: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

2021-11-28T20:50:00.000Z

There goes the whistle for half-time - and this one hangs deliciously in the balance.

Karim Benzema's tap-in has matched Rafa Mir's header and both sides remain on level terms.

La Liga might be about to serve up a treat to finish the day.

GOAL: Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

2021-11-28T20:32:00.000Z

(Karim Benzema)

All square in the capital - and it's that man again, Karim Benzema!

The man widely tipped to finish in the top three of the Ballon d'Or very shortly strikes to put Real Madrid back on level pegging against their visitors.

It's a jammy touch - a tap-in after a team-mate rattles the post and the goalkeeper can't scramble to collect - but he won't care one jot!

Mir makes history in La Liga

2021-11-28T20:28:00.000Z

Madrid 0-1 Sevilla

HT: Napoli 3-0 Lazio

2021-11-28T20:22:00.000Z

We said we'd see how it had gone for Napoli at the break - and the answer is very well.

An opener for Piotr Zielinski, followed by a double for Dries Mertens, has put them well and truly on top against Lazio in Serie A.

If there's a comeback to be had, it will be one of the stories of the season so far.

GOAL: Madrid 0-1 Sevilla

2021-11-28T20:12:00.000Z

(Rafa Mir)

Delight for Sevilla - and disaster for Madrid!

Rafa Mir tucks a looping header in at the left post and the visitors hit the front inside the first quarter-hour at Santiago Bernabeu.

Not what Los Blancos ordered tonight in their aim to keep on top of La Liga.

KO: Madrid v Sevilla

2021-11-28T20:00:00.000Z

For the final time today, we are underway in La Liga!

KO: Napoliv v Lazio

2021-11-28T19:45:00.000Z

Real Madrid will get the last big game of the day underway shortly, but Napoli and Lazio have just kicked off in Serie A.

Will the hosts do the job against their rivals? Or can the visitors steal it in Naples?

We'll bring a half-time update from this one.

Finishing touch missing

2021-11-28T19:40:30.651Z

Input from new boss?

2021-11-28T19:20:10.124Z

Michael Carrick has been quizzed on whether Ralf Rangnick had any say on Manchester United's team selection and tactical approach today, with the German's appointment as interim boss at Old Trafford said to be imminent.

The current coach has told BBC Sport: "It is not the case, no."

Ralf Rangnick Manchester United GFX
Odd one out

2021-11-28T19:11:46.249Z

WATCH: Lemar put Atletico on their way

2021-11-28T19:09:01.905Z

Atletico are now 3-0 up against Cadiz, but here is how Thomas Lemar put them on their way...

Carrick feeling disappointed

2021-11-28T19:01:47.772Z

Michael Carrick led Manchester United into battle with Chelsea and claims to feel frustrated at having to settle for a 1-1 draw in what may be his only game at the helm.

He has told Sky Sports: "Disappointed actually. When you are in front in a game like this to have it taken away is disappointing. I'm proud of the players and the group all week. An a difficult situation we tried to make the best of it. But there is that little bitter feeling. We came to win the game. A little disappointed, I can't lie.

"I don't think it was a penalty at all. They have had a lot of shots David had two saves which we knew before the game he would have to make one or two. Other than that I have felt quite comfortable in the game. Of course we want to be better. I am not getting carried away but I thought we defended well. I cannot fault the boys one bit.

"To come away disappointed and to feel like you have left something out there is a positive."

Michael Carrick Manchester United Chelsea 2021-22
'We scored two goals'

2021-11-28T18:53:25.976Z

Thomas Tuchel was disappointed to see a mistake cost Chelsea against Manchester United, while Antonio Rudiger wasted a glorious late opportunity, but was happy enough with the Blues' performance in a 1-1 draw.

He has told BBC Sport: "It can happen in football, unfortunately it happened twice to us, it also happened against Burnley.

"I am absolutely happy with the performance. We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side."

He said of Rudiger: "It was a big chance, if he maybe hits the target it could have been a fantastic end to a fantastic performance but we have to swallow the result. We played very well and I am happy.

"We were very disciplined and sharp. I am happy with what I saw, it was a pleasure to coach on the sidelines. We can not guarantee results but if we play like this we can increase the chances for results."

Tuchel added on Lukaku, who saw minutes off the bench: "If he is fully fit he is a starter for us but he is not at the moment. It was more than I actually wanted but we were so close to the opponent's goal I thought maybe he could help with his presence."

Thomas Tuchel Reece James Chelsea vs Man Utd Premier League 2021-22
Cause for optimism?

2021-11-28T18:45:56.691Z

Manchester United found themselves on the backfoot for long periods against Chelsea, but David de Gea claims they are heading in the right direction. He has told Sky Sports: "We already improved against Villareal, we won, qualified and now we played a very good team away from home. The effort of the team was very good. They had the best chances. For me it is not enough, a draw. We are in a tough moment. I am proud of the effort of the team.

"On the pitch, in the goal, I was feeling danger for nearly the whole game. We defended well, they missed big chances and the one they give us a chance we score. It is not enough to draw but at the moment it is a big point.

"The last games before we were conceding three or four goals. We are improving. This is just two games. At least now we are defending well. We are fighting for every ball. We are a team."

David de Gea Chelsea vs Man Utd Premier League 2021-22
Sorry stats for Red Devils

2021-11-28T18:42:10.545Z

  • During the month of November so far, Manchester United (17) have mustered the fewest number of shots of all Premier League sides, whilst also facing more attempts than any team (60).
  • Manchester United managed just one further attempt after taking the lead, with their total of three shots their lowest in a Premier League game since April 2017 against Manchester City (also 3).
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Ronaldo beats a hasty retreat

2021-11-28T18:31:54.936Z

FT: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

2021-11-28T18:24:17.838Z

Honours even at the Bridge

All over in west London and the points are shared. Jorginho was heavily involved in both goals, as it was his mistake that allowed Sancho to race clear and break the deadlock.

The Italy international then levelled from the spot after Wan-Bissaka had tripped Thiago Silva inside the box.

Chelsea remain top, but are only a point clear of the chasing pack. United might have a new man calling the shots by the time they return to Premier League action at home to Arsenal on Thursday.

Manchester United Chelsea 2021-22
Tuchel fuming

2021-11-28T18:19:17.148Z

Ronaldo races down the wing for United, but is clearly offside. The flag doesn't go up and, because he doesn't get a shot away, the Red Devils win a corner.

Tuchel is fuming and is booked for his protests. The set-piece comes to nothing.

An Englishman abroad

2021-11-28T18:11:18.470Z

Rolling the dice

2021-11-28T18:08:00.957Z

Chelsea are going for it. Having already brought on Mount and Pulisic, Tuchel has now turned to Lukaku...

Penalty king

2021-11-28T18:06:02.356Z

WATCH: Jorginho scores from the spot

2021-11-28T18:03:39.859Z

Blues pull level

Here, for those in the UK, is how Jorginho held his never from the penalty spot to pull Chelsea level against Manchester United...

GOAL: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

2021-11-28T17:54:47.877Z

Jorginho makes no mistake from the spot as he sends De Gea the wrong way.

He will be feeling much happier and it is game on at Stamford Bridge!

Jorginho Chelsea Manchester United 2021-22
Penalty to Chelsea

2021-11-28T17:53:13.702Z

Manchester United fail to deal with a set-piece and Wan-Bissaka ends up catching Thiago Silva as he tries to clear.

Referee points to the point, with Jorginho offered an opportunity to make amends for his earlier error.

There is a VAR check, but the decision stands.

Young star

2021-11-28T17:52:23.982Z

WATCH: Sancho scores on Man Utd counter

2021-11-28T17:48:24.519Z

Red Devils strike first

Here is how Jadon Sancho took full advantage of a Jorginho mistake to open the scoring for Manchester United against Chelsea...

Werner goes close

2021-11-28T17:44:04.257Z

Chelsea come close to grabbing an equaliser. The ball breaks to Werner from a corner, but he dips a volley inches wide of the post.

How long until Tuchel turns to the likes of Pulisic and Lukaku?

Timo Werner Chelsea Manchester United 2021-22
GOAL: Chelsea 0-1 Man Utd

2021-11-28T17:35:28.019Z

Sancho on the break

Manchester United spring out after defending a free-kick and surge out on the counter.

A long ball forward isn't dealt with by Jorginho and Sancho is through. He has Rashford with him, but doesn't need any help and rolls into the corner past Mendy.

Jadon Sancho Chelsea vs Man Utd Premier League 2021-22
Work to do for Man Utd

2021-11-28T17:28:16.909Z

Messi magic

2021-11-28T17:25:00.463Z

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd

2021-11-28T17:17:08.744Z

All square at the break

Chelsea have been the better side, with the vast majority of chances coming their way, but it remains goalless at Stamford Bridge – with De Gea producing another smart stop moments before the interval.

Carrick has work to do in order to get the Red Devils firing, with there a certain Portuguese forward on the bench that he could turn to in the second half.

Timo Werner Chelsea Manchester United 2021-22
WATCH: Rudiger strikes the woodwork

2021-11-28T17:11:03.489Z

Blues defender so close

Here, for those in the UK, is how Rudiger rattled the crossbar for Chelsea from distance...

Calling the shots

2021-11-28T17:10:08.594Z

Rudiger rattles the crossbar

2021-11-28T17:02:40.551Z

Antonio Rudiger has come as close as anyone to forcing a breakthrough, with the German defender trying his luck from distance.

A stunning strike cannons off the crossbar, with De Gea clattering into the post as he tried to get a hand to the ball - he may have got an important fingertip.

Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Manchester United 2021-22
What does Ronaldo make of it all?

2021-11-28T16:58:14.434Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is getting chilly on the United bench, with there little out of the field to get him or a loyal away support excited so far...

Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Manchester United Chelsea 2021-22
Travel sickness

2021-11-28T16:50:55.709Z

Chelsea in control

2021-11-28T16:47:48.519Z

Manchester United are looking to press high up the field when possible, but Chelsea are playing through them.

The Blues go close with another effort as Ziyech swings a cross-shot narrowly beyond the post.

Getty

Unsung heroes for Man City

2021-11-28T16:43:17.625Z

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City side were good value for a 2-1 win over West Ham, but admits that they were given a helping hand to three points by some unsung heroes on a day of inclement weather.

The Blues boss has told BBC Sport: "Surprised with the amount of chances we created against them. We created a few. The first half was almost impossible to play. The game against PSG was so demanding and the team gave a good performance.

"We have an incredible groundskeeper. Thanks to them we could play.

"The chances we created... it could have been three or four. The players we have out... those that came here were brilliant. All of them. We cannot forget which opponent we played. They have everything."

Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2021-22
Red Devils yet to get going

2021-11-28T16:38:09.862Z

It has been a testing start for Manchester United, with Carrick's side struggling to get out of their own half.

They have had to defend a dangerous free-kick alongside the two chances that Chelsea were unable to take.

Callum Hudson-Odoi David de Gea Chelsea Manchester United 2021-22
Early chances

2021-11-28T16:34:33.187Z

Manchester United have been forced onto the backfoot early on at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea going close on a couple of occasions inside the opening few minutes...

Input from afar?

2021-11-28T16:27:21.206Z

Rare selection

2021-11-28T16:22:46.591Z

'Trying to get it called off'

2021-11-28T16:20:22.974Z

Jamie Vardy has been reacting to Leicester's 4-2 victory over Watford at a snow-covered King Power Stadium, telling Sky Sports: "It is different [the weather]. You see with the ref having to stop it. These are things you have to deal with. You have to stay professional and we did that.

"At one point their keeper was trying to get it called off with the ref. But pitches have the undersoil heating and we weren't worried."

Happy against Hammers

2021-11-28T16:17:43.587Z

Sticky time for Toffees

2021-11-28T16:16:31.783Z

Why is Ronaldo on the bench?

2021-11-28T16:11:58.243Z

Michael Carrick has taken the brave decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting XI for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, with the interim Red Devils boss telling Sky Sports of his selection calls: "A few tweaks and changes from the other night, to change things up a bit.

"Cristiano is probably our standout name, but it's just gameplan, ideas. I had a good chat with Cristiano actually, he was great, and we've decided to go like that today. Really looking forward to the game.

"It's a decision just to pick a team, to be honest. I don't think it needs more drama than that.

"Everyone is fine, all the boys who have come out of the team have been terrific around the place, Cristiano included, fantastic with the boys, supporting them 100 per cent and ready to come on if and when needed.

"We’re happy with the team we’ve picked, for sure. We’ve come here to try and win the game, like we do every single game."

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Day to forget for Milan

2021-11-28T16:10:14.056Z

FT: Man City 2-1 West Ham

2021-11-28T16:01:57.695Z

Manchester City held off a late fight-back from West Ham to secure three points at the Etihad. Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead in the first half and Fernandinho doubled their advantage in the 90th minute, with Manuel Lanzini scoring a consolation goal for the Hammers.

FT: Leicester 4-2 Watford

2021-11-28T15:58:15.070Z

A six-goal thriller at King Power Stadium, with Leicester coming out on top. Goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Ademola Lookman were sufficient for Brendan Rodgers' side as Watford fought back through Joshua King and Emmanuel Dennis. An important win for the Foxes.

FT: Brentford 1-0 Everton

2021-11-28T15:55:13.893Z

An Ivan Toney penalty was the difference between Brentford and Everton as the Bees piled on more misery for the Toffees, who have missed a chance to climb the table.

Lookman extends Leicester's lead

2021-11-28T15:38:26.467Z

Ademola Lookman has restored Leicester's two-goal cushion. It's 4-2 to the Foxes against Watford.

Ronaldo BENCHED

2021-11-28T15:32:17.325Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has to make do with a place on the bench for Manchester United's game against Chelsea. He last started a game on the bench on October 2, for the Premier League clash with Everton.

Here are the teams!

CHELSEA XI

MAN UTD XI

Three cheers for Man City's ground staff!

2021-11-28T15:27:22.054Z

We might have had some fears of heavy snow at the Etihad, but Man City's groundstaff had other ideas!

Dennis! Watford reduce the deficit!

2021-11-28T15:22:10.897Z

Emmanuel Dennis has scored to keep Watford's hopes alive against Leicester! It's 3-2 to the Foxes with just under half an hour to go.

PSG wait to learn extent of Neymar injury

2021-11-28T15:02:40.361Z

Paris Saint-Germain face an anxious 24 hours as they wait to find out the extend of Neymar's ankle injury.

"At the moment there is nothing to say," head coach Mauricio Pochettino told reporters. "He felt pain from the twist of his ankle (left). Tomorrow, he will take exams and we will know a little more about his injury."

The forward took to Instagram to declare that he will be back in improved condition.

“Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life," wrote Neymar in a message shared with his 165 million followers. "Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger."

Snow chance Man City-West Ham could be called off? 🌨

2021-11-28T14:56:52.524Z

One game in the Premier League has already been postponed, but the other three went ahead. However, there will be a close eye kept on the situation at the Etihad, according to our Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith:

"The groundstaff are on the pitch right now and are clearing a lot of snow off the pitch and you can the lines and penalty area again. But it was falling extremely heavy by the half-time whistle. They'll be hoping the snow eases in the second half."

⛄️

It's half time, here's how it looks...

2021-11-28T14:51:09.603Z

Brentford lead Everton at home thanks to an Ivan Toney penalty, while Leicester take a slender advantage into half-time as well, with Jamie Vardy to thank for that. Elsewhere, Ilkay Gundogan fired Manchester City in front after Pep Guardiola's side saw a Riyad Mahrez effort ruled out earlier in the game, though the snow is falling heavily in Manchester and could have an impact in the second half. Meanwhile, in Italy, AC Milan trail Sassuolo 2-1 at home.

See the scores here!

More goals in Leicester-Watford... ⚽️

2021-11-28T14:41:31.440Z

There have been two more goals at the King Power Stadium.

Joshua King pulled Watford level from the penalty spot, but it was a shortlived reprieve as Jamie Vardy restored Leicester's lead. It's 2-1 heading into half time...

GUNDOGAN! Man City are in front!

2021-11-28T14:36:42.725Z

Manchester City have eventually taken the lead against West Ham thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gundogan!

Leicester take the lead! 1️⃣ - 0️⃣

2021-11-28T14:25:50.214Z

James Maddison has fired Brendan Rodgers' side in front after a lovely pass from Jonny Evans. Good news for the Fantasy Premier League players who have them!

OFFSIDE! Man City denied! ❌

2021-11-28T14:22:12.968Z

Riyad Mahrez thought he'd put Man City ahead against West Ham after being played in by Raheem Sterling, but the Algeria international's strike is ruled out for offside.

FT: Saint-Etienne 1-3 PSG

2021-11-28T14:15:53.975Z

PSG came from behind to win 3-1 against Saint-Etienne, with Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria being the heroes for the capital club. However the game was marred by a nasty injury sustained by Neymar which left the Brazilian in tears as he was taken off on a stretcher. On a brighter note, Sergio Ramos also made his debut, so he will bring some steel to the backline going forward.

Neymar stretchered off 🤕

2021-11-28T13:57:00.913Z

Some concern for PSG and Neymar as the Brazilian is taken off on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury. The attacker's foot got caught between the ground and his opponent and he went over, immediately beckoning for assistance. 

Read the full story here.

PSG take the lead!

2021-11-28T13:56:00.971Z

Lionel Messi has bagged his second assist of the game, supplying the pass for compatriot Angel Di Maria to score. It's Saint-Etienne 1-2 PSG.

A reminder of today's games 📋

2021-11-28T13:34:24.949Z

All times UK

12pm - Saint-Etienne vs PSG

2pm - Man City vs West Ham

2pm - Brentford vs Everton

2pm - Leicester vs Watford

2pm - AC Milan vs Sassuolo

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Man Utd

4:30pm - RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen

7:45pm - Napoli vs Lazio

8pm - Real Madrid vs Sevilla

You can see more games here

CONFIRMED: Burnley vs Spurs postponed 🌨

2021-11-28T13:10:02.994Z

The game between Burnley and Tottenham was in jeopardy due to heavy snow at Turf Moor and it has now been confirmed that it has been postponed.

Read the story in full!

Here are the Spurs and Burnley teams

2021-11-28T13:05:37.402Z

BURNLEY XI

Pope, Taylor, Mee, Collins, Lowton, Brownhill, Cork, McNeill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Cornet.

TOTTENHAM XI

PSG pull level against Saint-Etienne

2021-11-28T13:05:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain haven't had the best of weeks, what with losing with a whimper to Manchester City in the Champions League and they were trailing Saint-Etienne before half time until Marquinhos hauled them level. It's 1-1 heading into the second half. It might not matter too much if they drop points mind you, considering their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Man City & West Ham teams are in!

2021-11-28T13:01:13.586Z

MAN CITY XI

WEST HAM XI

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩

2021-11-28T13:00:00.000Z

Hello there and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's biggest games.

We'll have all the news and updates from across the fixtures, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan all playing this Sunday.

There is sure to be plenty of excitement at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to pick up the pieces following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, while Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep up with Liverpool after their impressive win yesterday.

Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!