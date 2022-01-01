Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Real Madrid in epic Champions League final clash

Mentality monsters
Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.
What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.
The stage is set
Heavyweight encounter
Real Madrid team news
The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.
No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.
Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?
We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.