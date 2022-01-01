Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

Brighton 0-0 Chelsea
It's Brighton who get the first shot of the game away, with Moder's effort going just wide of the goal. It didn't have that much power on it, but it should at least have been aiming for the goal.
Kick-off: Brighton vs Chelsea
We are underway at the AmEx!
"Hey Jude" is being sung by the stands for some reason.
Juventus have also begun their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria.
GOAL! St Pauli 1-0 Dortmund
St Pauli lead against Dortmund in their German Cup game! Amenyido with the strike after just four minutes.
Kick-off: St Pauli vs Dortmund
Dortmund have kicked off their game against St Pauli in the DFB Cup, while Juventus will get their Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria in 15 minutes.
Pre-match pre-amble
Chelsea are currently third in the table heading into the game, so a win against Brighton would put them a point above for Liverpool – albeit with two games in hand. The Blues have failed to win their last three Premier League games, losing to Manchester City and drawing to Liverpool and Brighton. They've had more success in their Cup games, but will they be able to do enough to claim all three points against Seagulls?
Team news: Brighton vs Chelsea
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey, Groos, Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Allister, Welbeck
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku
A good sign for tonight?
Safe hands!
