Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea all in action on Boxing Day

Three Premier League fixtures have been postponed, but there are still plenty of festive treats on offer in the English top-flight

Updated
Arsenal celebrate Gabriel goal vs Southampton 2021-22
❌ No Stevie G later on

2021-12-26T14:23:47.624Z

There have also been Covid concerns at Aston Villa, with it confirmed on Christmas Day that manager Steven Gerrard will not be the dugout against Chelsea later on after positing a positive test.

Steven Gerrard Aston Villa 2021-22
🤒 Why Arsenal are short at right-back

2021-12-26T14:15:13.358Z

Arsenal's pre-match preparations have been hit by coronavirus problems, with the Gunners short on options at right-back.

They have said: "Cedric, Tomiyasu and Maitland-Niles all miss out on today's squad after testing positive with Covid."

Takehiro Tomiyasu
📒 TEAM NEWS: Man City vs Leicester

2021-12-26T14:00:47.418Z

❌ Another game gone

2021-12-26T13:57:46.073Z

Aston Villa will be in action against Chelsea today, but they will not play again until January 2 as their midweek meeting with Leeds has become the latest casualty of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Whites camp.

📓 Today’s order of play

2021-12-26T13:56:41.718Z

With the lunchtime kick-offs being scrubbed from the calendar, Sunday’s yuletide offerings begin at 3pm.

Manchester City will be looking to build on their standing as Christmas No.1s, Arsenal can cement a spot inside the Champions League places and Chelsea will be searching for a spark after taking only one win from their last four Premier League outings.

Spurs can become upwardly mobile, West Ham don’t want to be cast adrift of the top four and Brighton or Brentford could end the day inside the top half.

Today’s order of play is as follows:

1500: Man City vs Leicester

1500: Norwich vs Arsenal

1500: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

1500: West Ham vs Southampton

1730: Aston Villa vs Chelsea

2000: Brighton vs Brentford

(All times GMT)

🎉Welcome to GOAL matchday live!🎉

2021-12-26T13:55:21.632Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the Boxing Day games from across the Premier League!

Three fixtures have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks – with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton needing to be rearranged – but there are still plenty of festive treats of offer.

Top-four hopefuls Arsenal, league leaders Manchester City, buoyant Tottenham and stuttering Chelsea will all be in action, with there important points up for grabs at both ends of the division.