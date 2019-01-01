January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Southgate added to Man Utd shortlist

Tuchel 'scared' new recruits won't arrive
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel seems a bit worried about the club's winter transfer business.
Having been promised a new signing, the French side's boss says he won't be able to sleep until one is actually landed.
"I hope [a new player will arrive], but I'm scared too [to not have him]. When I get this recruit, I'll sleep well," he told reporters.
Chelsea to activate Ake buyback clause
Chelsea are ready to activate a £40m ($51m) buy-back clause for Bournemouth star Nathan Ake, claims Metro.
Ake, 23, left Stamford Bridge in 2017 after failing to establish himself in the first team.
But with Gary Cahill and David Luiz rumoured to be close to the exit at Chelsea, the defender has emerged as a real option to bolster the backline.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/01/12/chelsea-ready-activate-40m-buy-back-clause-bournemouth-star-nathan-ake-8338683/?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Babel close to Fulham move
Ryan Babel is set for a Premier League return with relegation battlers Fulham, according to De Telegraaf.
The 32-year-old enjoyed a four-year spell with Liverpool in the top flight, and is expected to sign a loan deal this week until the end of the season.
Fiorentina seal Obiang signing
Fiorentina are in the final stages of negotiations to sign West Ham's Pedro Obiang, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The midfielder will sign a four and a half year contract in Italy, with his club receiving an initial €10 million as well as €1m in potential add-ons.
Gattuso leaves door open for Higuain Chelsea move
It is up to Gonzalo Higuain to choose his Milan future amid reported interest from Chelsea, according to manager Gennaro Gattuso.
The Argentina international joined Milan on loan from Juventus over the summer and has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.
Though Milan have the option to buy at the end of the season, Higuain has reportedly been the subject of interest from Chelsea, who are managed by his old boss at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri.
Tottenham move for Sunderland's Maja
Tottenham have joined a group of Premier League sides hoping to sign Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to the Express.
Maja, 20, will be a free agent at the end of 2018-19 and is holding out on a fresh deal at the Stadium of Light.
Manchester United add Southgate to shortlist
Fears Mauricio Pochettino will not join the club have grown strongerManchester United have added England manager Gareth Southgate to their shortlist over fears Mauricio Pochettino will remain at Tottenham, reports the Telegraph.
Pochettino remains the top choice of Ed Woodward, but it is not clear he would be willing to leave his post to join United.
Southgate is contracted with England through the 2022 World Cup, and is no guarantee to take the job either, as he may believe another top job will open up for him in the future.