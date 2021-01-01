Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Van Ginkel set to leave permanently & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Hayes backs Chelsea to learn from Barcelona defeat
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is optimistic that the 4-0 Women's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona on Sunday will be a valuable learning experience for her players.
"It’s something we will learn from," said Hayes. "This is the next step up, and I thought we showed some naivety at times.
"I felt calm coming into the game, but some of the inexperience cost us. They will grow from that, players will improve. I have a quiet dressing room right now, but they are proud of the shift they have put in.
"Being in this position helps. I said to the players to look at the scoreboard. That has got to be a motivating factor when they come back in for pre-season. This will stay with them over the summer.
"It’s been a wonderful season for us. We have won the double. It’s not like we are trophyless. I’m just gutted we didn’t get the chance to actually make a game of it. I did my best, I tried to coach the players, change a few things and give us some momentum, but it wasn’t to be."
What next for Chelsea?
What next for Chelsea? Last night might have been a rout on paper, but there’s no reason for them to panic.— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 17, 2021
Emma Hayes’ side are where Barcelona were two years ago. A few tweaks, some more experience together, and they’ll have another shot at the #UWCL https://t.co/mq5KFfRzfX
Tuchel: This is a strong group
Chelsea boss not concerned after back-to-back defeats
Thomas Tuchel is confident his Chelsea squad is strong enough to handle recent setbacks as they look to secure Champions League qualification.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League last week before being beaten by Leicester by the same scoreline in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.
The Blues face Leicester again tomorrow in a key game in the race for a top-four spot, and Tuchel has no concerns about his players’ mentality.
"This is a strong group," said Tuchel.
"There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League.
"We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face. It’s not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation."
Van Ginkel set to leave Chelsea permanently
Marco van Ginkel is keen to stay with PSV as he prepares to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis.
The Dutch midfielder originally joined Chelsea eight years ago, but his Stamford Bridge career has been decimated by serious injury.
He signed a new one-year contract last summer, but has taken in another loan spell with PSV this season and is hoping to remain in Eindhoven.
“I am a free agent,” Van Ginkel told the media after captaining PSV and scoring against Utrecht over the weekend.
“I like life in Eindhoven and I think it is nice to feel appreciated. But we have not started negotiations yet.”