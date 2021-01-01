Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Van Ginkel set to leave permanently & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is optimistic that the 4-0 Women's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona on Sunday will be a valuable learning experience for her players.

"It’s something we will learn from," said Hayes. "This is the next step up, and I thought we showed some naivety at times.

"I felt calm coming into the game, but some of the inexperience cost us. They will grow from that, players will improve. I have a quiet dressing room right now, but they are proud of the shift they have put in.

"Being in this position helps. I said to the players to look at the scoreboard. That has got to be a motivating factor when they come back in for pre-season. This will stay with them over the summer.

"It’s been a wonderful season for us. We have won the double. It’s not like we are trophyless. I’m just gutted we didn’t get the chance to actually make a game of it. I did my best, I tried to coach the players, change a few things and give us some momentum, but it wasn’t to be."