Champions League last 16 draw live: Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid learn knockout opponents

🤔 How did they get here?
Group A: PSG (winners), Real Madrid (runners up)
Group B: Bayern Munich (winners), Tottenham (runners up)
Group C: Man City (winners), Atalanta (runners up)
Group D: Juventus (winners), Atletico Madrid (runners up)
Group E: Liverpool (winners), Napoli (runners up)
Group F: Barcelona (winners), Borussia Dortmund (runners up)
Group G: RB Leipzig (winners), Lyon (runners up)
Group H: Valencia (winners), Chelsea (runners up)
⚽️ UCL draw seeding pots
Who will face off?
After a hard-fought group stage campaign, the Champions League competitors have been narrowed down to 16.
They are divided into two pots (seeded and unseeded) for the purposes of the draw.
Here they are:
SEEDED
PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia
UNSEEDED
Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea
The Champions League draw is today 🏆— Goal (@goal) December 16, 2019
Who do you want to see go head-to-head in the last 16? pic.twitter.com/WYp2JZmSMb
🏆 UCL & UEL draw day is here!
Greetings and salutations!
You are most welcome to Goal's live blog for the knockout stage draws for the Champions League and Europa League.
We'll bring you all the build up to the draws, including all the relevant information about seeding pots and so forth, as well as all the reaction, so stick around!