Champions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

Join GOAL for live updates and reaction from the Champions League and Europa League draws, as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona learn their quarter-final opponents

Pedro Pinto is back on stage!

2022-03-18T12:33:48.023Z

Giorgio Marchetti won't be far behind... the Europa League quarter-final draw is nearly here.

Atletico will be 'difficult' opponent for Man City

2022-03-18T12:31:07.035Z

"It’s going to be a difficult one [against Atletico Madrid]," says Man City chief Txiki Begiristain. "They are two different styles – totally different – but with the same targets: to win.

"They are good at defending, good at staying there and they have the quality in the counter-attack to score goals.

"We are really different. It’s true that we also have the right balance – good in defence, defending well and not conceding many chances and goals, and creating good football but there are different styles."

A reminder of the teams in the Europa League draw

2022-03-18T12:05:00.000Z

  • Atalanta 🇮🇹
  • Barcelona 🇪🇸
  • Braga 🇵🇹
  • Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪
  • Lyon 🇫🇷
  • RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
  • Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
  • West Ham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Barcelona certainly the team to avoid... Who do you want to get in the draw?

3️⃣0️⃣ minute warning 🚨

2022-03-18T12:00:00.000Z

Just half an hour to go before the Europa League draw gets started.

You've been warned!

Should Liverpool be happy to draw Benfica?

2022-03-18T11:55:22.277Z

Our Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones believes so.

Let us know what you think!

Familiar foes for Liverpool

2022-03-18T11:52:54.492Z

Cole: Chelsea will be happy

2022-03-18T11:50:46.387Z

Former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole, via UEFA.com: "I think Chelsea will be quite happy with that. Not much has changed for both sides since last season's semi-final. Chelsea were very comfortable. It could have been better, but it could have been a lot worse.

"I know Ancelotti's come in and he's made an impact. They've got quality – they're Real Madrid. Of course they're a threat. I think Chelsea will be reasonably happy."

A good omen for Chelsea amid the gloom? 🌤

2022-03-18T11:50:00.000Z

Tuchel excited by 'tough' Real Madrid task

2022-03-18T11:46:21.964Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, reacting to his side drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League, said: "It's a tough one. A challenge cannot be much higher than playing in the Bernabeu with spectators. There is also big excitement around this fixture."

Does Manchester belong to Madrid?

2022-03-18T11:40:31.001Z

Diego Simeone's side have conquered the red half, now for the blue...

Chelsea to be at home to Real in second leg

2022-03-18T11:32:31.801Z

Logistical constraints mean that Chelsea, despite being drawn first in the draw, will have to play at home in the second leg against Real Madrid.

The reason being that the two Madrid teams - Real and Atletico - cannot play at home in the same sequence. Atletico's tie against Manchester City remains the same, with Atletico playing at home in the second leg.

Champions League semi-final draw

2022-03-18T11:17:27.623Z

  • Man City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
  • Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

A potential Madrid derby, while Jurgen Klopp and Bayern could renew acquaintances!

IN FULL: Champions League quarter-final draw

2022-03-18T11:15:24.304Z

🤩

  • Chelsea vs Real Madrid
  • Man City vs Atletico Madrid
  • Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
  • Benfica vs Liverpool

The first legs will be played on April 5 and April 6, with second legs pencilled in for April 11 and 12.

Some seriously spicy ties in store! Which one are you most looking forward to?

Here's the full story!

Benfica vs Liverpool

2022-03-18T11:14:36.802Z

Jurgen Klopp's men head to Portugal!

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

2022-03-18T11:13:35.138Z

The Yellow Submarine take on the Bundesliga champions!

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

2022-03-18T11:12:47.101Z

Atleti go back to Manchester!

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

2022-03-18T11:09:33.637Z

Carlo Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge!

Giorgio Marchetti is here!

2022-03-18T11:05:18.260Z

When UEFA's Deputy General Secretary is in the house, you know a draw is about to go down.

He's being helped out by former Manchester United, Arsenal and France defender Mikael Silvestre.

Not long to go now, just a little more preamble first...

Here we go!

2022-03-18T11:00:00.000Z

The draw procedure is underway... but first, some technical details!

Pedro Pinto is in the house.

Who is in the Europa Conference League draw?

2022-03-18T10:50:06.191Z

We've got some big names 👇

  • Bodo/Glimt 🇳🇴
  • Feyenoord 🇳🇱
  • Leicester 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • Marseille 🇫🇷
  • PAOK 🇬🇷
  • PSV 🇳🇱
  • Roma 🇮🇹
  • Slavia Prague 🇨🇿

We've got the semi-final draws too 😎

2022-03-18T10:47:30.844Z

As well as the quarter-final draws, UEFA will be conducting the semi-final draws, so a route to the final will become clear by this afternoon.

Further to that, we'll also have the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw!

Who do you want to get in the draw?

2022-03-18T10:41:42.373Z

Let us know in the comments 👇

Which team is the one to avoid? Which team is the best to draw?

The neutrals might be praying for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich or Liverpool vs Man City...

Let us know the best draw for your team in the comments! 📝

How do the draws work? 🤔

2022-03-18T10:25:00.000Z

At this point in the competitions, the draws are relatively straightforward.

They will be open draws, with no national association protection. Each team will be assigned a ball and paired against another team from the pot.

Therefore, a Champions League quarter-final between Man City and Liverpool is possible, while RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt could potentially face each other in the Europa League.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw? 🧐

2022-03-18T10:20:00.000Z

The Europa League offers a route into the Champions League next season and there are some true heavyweights still involved in the competition. Unlike the Champions League, however, there is a greater span of national associations represented, with two teams from Germany, and one each from Spain, England, Italy, Portugal, France and Scotland.

Here are the teams in the hat:

  • Atalanta 🇮🇹
  • Barcelona 🇪🇸
  • Braga 🇵🇹
  • Eintracht Frankfurt 🇩🇪
  • Lyon 🇫🇷
  • RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
  • Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
  • West Ham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Which teams are in the Champions League draw?📝

2022-03-18T10:15:00.000Z

There have been some major surprised in the Champions League this season and, of course, there will be no Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo following the elimination of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

We have three teams from Spain, three from England, one from Germany and one from Portugal.

Here's the teams that are in the hat:

  • Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸
  • Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
  • Benfica 🇵🇹
  • Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • Real Madrid 🇪🇸
  • Villarreal 🇪🇸

What time do the draws start? ⏰

2022-03-18T10:10:00.000Z

  • Champions League draw start time: 11am GMT (7am ET)
  • Europa League draw start time: 12:30pm GMT (8:30am ET)
  • Europa Conference League draw start time: 2pm GMT (10am ET)

Just another Champions League and Europa League draw day! 🏆 😍

2022-03-18T10:05:00.000Z

Hello, good morning and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws.

The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool remain in contention for Champions League glory, while Barcelona and West Ham are among the contenders for the Europa League crown.

Stay tuned for all the latest news from UEFA headquarters!