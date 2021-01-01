Live Blog

Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

Join GOAL for live coverage of the 2021 Ballon d'Or, where the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and more will look to get their hands on the award

Updated
Comments (0)
Robert Lewandowski Striker of the Year Ballon d'Or 2021
Getty

🏆 Robert Lewandowski wins Striker of the Year

2021-11-29T20:00:05.071Z

Congratulations, Robert! The Bayern and Poland striker wins one of two new awards tonight. Is this justice for him not winning the Ballon d'Or in 2020, when the ceremony was cancelled due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 ?

🏆 Pedri wins Kopa Trophy

2021-11-29T19:51:21.775Z

False alarm: Daft Punk are not at the awards!

2021-11-29T19:42:47.846Z

Instead, it was Formula One duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Oh well.

The ceremony is about to start!

2021-11-29T19:35:23.276Z

Finally. We have arrived. This blog has felt like it's been going on for five years.

Here we go!

Spider-Man sighting at the Ballon d'Or!

2021-11-29T19:21:10.612Z

Here is Tom Holland, the trophy boyfriend of Zendaya. He's here suited and booted accompanying his Spider-Man co-star at the ceremony, where he presumably will be the only one cheering for (the not-nominated) Tottenham captain Harry Kane.

Tom Holland Ballon d'Or 2021
Getty

Lionel Messi has arrived!

2021-11-29T19:15:29.830Z

Here he is, accompanied by his entire family. You don't turn up in that kind of tuxedo and your entire clan if you're expecting to leave the show empty-handed. 👀

🚨 Zendaya is here 🚨

2021-11-29T19:14:28.637Z

Attention. Attention. Zendaya has arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Presumably it is to accompany her rumoured Tottenham-supporting boyfriend Tom Holland, who is also here. But also she is Zendaya. She does not need to have her presence anywhere explained. She is an entity. The entity of Zendaya.

Hellooooo, Simon Kjaer! 👋

2021-11-29T18:32:23.000Z

Simon Kjaer Ballon d'Or 2021
Getty

Are Daft Punk re-uniting for tonight's ceremony?

2021-11-29T18:13:40.949Z

To be fair, these could also just be two random strangers fancily dressed in matching tuxedos and helmets.

We've reached the end of the first half of the countdown!

2021-11-29T17:56:23.012Z

And it's now the perfect time for France Football to announce a "break". These things are the epitome of short and sweet!

Here are the players who make the top 10, organised alphabetically: Benzema, De Bruyne, Donnarumma, Jorginho, Kante, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah.

We're getting closer... ⏰

2021-11-29T17:32:27.384Z

France Football are not ones to delay proceedings at all, you know. They're always usually straight-to-the-point with no frills or dilly-dallying.

1️⃣6️⃣ - Neymar

2021-11-29T17:23:21.226Z

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar was recently laid low with an ankle injury and he comes in at 16th in the ranking, just ahead of former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez.

Here is a look behind the scenes 🧐

2021-11-29T17:10:19.735Z

The countdown continues, but it won't be long until we are into the business end of things.

Number 1️⃣8️⃣ - Simon Kjaer

2021-11-29T17:02:15.461Z

What a breakthrough season for Pedri! 😍

2021-11-29T16:54:02.647Z

Not bad for a teenager!

And in joint 2️⃣6️⃣th place...

2021-11-29T15:56:33.482Z

  • Nicolo Barella
  • Gerard Moreno
  • Ruben Dias

Ranking countdown has begun! ⏳

2021-11-29T15:42:01.233Z

And the first confirmed rankings are....

=2️⃣9️⃣Cesar Azpilicueta

= 2️⃣9️⃣ Luka Modric

Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings

2021-11-29T15:35:18.000Z

So the big question is: who is going to win?

It's been one of the tighest battles for years, but of course Lionel Messi is still well in the mix. However, Robert Lewandowski - who would surely have won in 2020 had there been an award - has maintained incredible consistency for Bayern Munich.

Then, of course, there is the European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho, whose midfield machinations helped Italy and Chelsea to glory this year.

Check out GOAL's Ballon d'Or Power Rankings!

It's Ballon d'Or day! 🏆⚽️🙌

2021-11-29T15:30:00.000Z

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football and it is back for 2021, having been cancelled in 2020.

Some of the biggest names in the game, past and present, have descended on Paris for today's award ceremony, which will crown the best male and female players in the past year.

Lionel Messi is looking to add a record seventh Ballon d'Or to his collection, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the starts in the running so it is certainly a packed field.

GOAL will bring you all the latest news and updates from the ceremony, including the winners of both the men's and women's awards, as well as the players who win the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Award.

Stay tuned!