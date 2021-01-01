Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

🏆 Alexia Putellas wins Women's Ballon d'Or
The 2021 Women's #ballondor is... @alexiaputellas 🇪🇸 of @FCBfemeni ! pic.twitter.com/cwSMaSKw2U— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
When you're so good they create a whole new award... pic.twitter.com/qYHPQeXCHw— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma at #🔟 and Kylian Mbappe at# 9️⃣
Ranked at the 9th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@KMbappe 🇫🇷@PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/kbQv7qS8By— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
🏆 Robert Lewandowski wins Striker of the Year
Congratulations, Robert! The Bayern and Poland striker wins one of two new awards tonight. Is this justice for him not winning the Ballon d'Or in 2020, when the ceremony was cancelled due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19 ?
The striker of the year award goes to… Robert Lewandowski ! 🦾 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/OEy9mlSjki— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Reminder that Pedri is only 19 years old 🤫
He beats out Jamal Musiala in second place and Jude Bellingham in third.
PSG's Nuno Mendes makes fourth.
And the 2021 #tropheekopa is... @Pedri of @FCBarcelona_es !#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Bb84xEqUBY— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
🏆 Pedri wins Kopa Trophy
Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy for the best U21 player in the world 👏 pic.twitter.com/U5gtFtJPu8
False alarm: Daft Punk are not at the awards!
Instead, it was Formula One duo Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Oh well.
The ceremony is about to start!
Finally. We have arrived. This blog has felt like it's been going on for five years.
Here we go!
Spider-Man stars walk the red carpet 🕷
Welcome to @Zendaya and Spiderman @TomHolland1996, at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony !#ballondor pic.twitter.com/0fWFRzQTgC— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Salut, Kylian! 👋
👋👋👋 Mbappé! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/3VRe5nXEud— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Spider-Man sighting at the Ballon d'Or!
Here is Tom Holland, the trophy boyfriend of Zendaya. He's here suited and booted accompanying his Spider-Man co-star at the ceremony, where he presumably will be the only one cheering for (the not-nominated) Tottenham captain Harry Kane.
Lionel Messi has arrived!
Here he is, accompanied by his entire family. You don't turn up in that kind of tuxedo and your entire clan if you're expecting to leave the show empty-handed. 👀
Lionel Messi is here! ✨ #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7dkKQneT09— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
🚨 Zendaya is here 🚨
Attention. Attention. Zendaya has arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Presumably it is to accompany her rumoured Tottenham-supporting boyfriend Tom Holland, who is also here. But also she is Zendaya. She does not need to have her presence anywhere explained. She is an entity. The entity of Zendaya.
Robert Lewandowski is here! 👑
📸📸📸 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ad9VbQ4k4Y— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Samuel Eto'o stole the show at Ballon d'Or 2015 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PpwwDuwBAh— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021
Hellooooo, Simon Kjaer! 👋
Fabio Cannavaro arrives at the Ballon d'Or ceremony! 🇮🇹
👋👋👋 Please welcome... Fabio Cannavaro ! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/thiw6IvIrH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Ballon d’Or 2021 🏆— GOAL (@goal) November 27, 2021
It’s almost time. pic.twitter.com/gq1DQi6qXf
Are Daft Punk re-uniting for tonight's ceremony?
To be fair, these could also just be two random strangers fancily dressed in matching tuxedos and helmets.
🧭 48°49'59.99"N, 2°15'0"E— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
📍 France Football headquarter
The trophees are ready! Follow our journey through Paris to Théâtre du Châtelet… and open your eyes, you might see something 👀 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Jl4eet4Vm6
We've reached the end of the first half of the countdown!
And it's now the perfect time for France Football to announce a "break". These things are the epitome of short and sweet!
Here are the players who make the top 10, organised alphabetically: Benzema, De Bruyne, Donnarumma, Jorginho, Kante, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah.
Wonderkid Erling Haaland is in at lucky number 1️⃣1️⃣!
Ranked at the 11st place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@ErlingHaaland 🇳🇴@BVB pic.twitter.com/Ah99cFzpWO— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Enter Romelu Lukaku at #1️⃣2️⃣
Ranked at the 12th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@RomeluLukaku9 🇧🇪@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Dsxceq9bvL— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Say hello to Giorgio Chiellini at 1️⃣3️⃣!
Ranked at the 14th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@bonucci_leo19 🇮🇹@juventusfc pic.twitter.com/I50ahW4Mft— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Leonardo Bonucci is in at #1️⃣4️⃣
Ranked at the 14th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@bonucci_leo19 🇮🇹@juventusfc pic.twitter.com/I50ahW4Mft— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
We're getting closer... ⏰
France Football are not ones to delay proceedings at all, you know. They're always usually straight-to-the-point with no frills or dilly-dallying.
We're getting ready... 2h to go before the ceremony! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/3cVYw3aUi2— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Raheem Sterling in at 1️⃣5️⃣
Ranked at the 15th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Raheem Sterling 🏴@ManCity pic.twitter.com/z4vTBINQvX
1️⃣6️⃣ - Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar was recently laid low with an ankle injury and he comes in at 16th in the ranking, just ahead of former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez.
Luis Suarez ranked 1️⃣7️⃣th
Ranked at the 17th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@LuisSuarez9 🇺🇾@Atleti pic.twitter.com/iXdwgn6bWJ— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Here is a look behind the scenes 🧐
The countdown continues, but it won't be long until we are into the business end of things.
Pour la 2e fois, le Châtelet est fier d'accueillir la Cérémonie du Ballon d'Or (@francefootball) pour sa 65e édition. Restez avec nous, on vous fait découvrir les coulisses tout au long de la soirée. 👇 #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/IesZcumO01— Théâtre du Châtelet (@theatrechatelet) November 29, 2021
Number 1️⃣8️⃣ - Simon Kjaer
Simon Kjaer has been shortlisted for the men's Ballon d'Or 👏— GOAL (@goal) October 9, 2021
Appreciation post for his exceptional leadership ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgt22ZNa0m
In at 1️⃣9️⃣ - Mason Mount!
Ranked at the 19th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@masonmount_10 🏴@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/KvN8n5lXTb— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
What a breakthrough season for Pedri! 😍
Not bad for a teenager!
Four days after his 19th birthday, Pedri comes 24th in voting for the Ballon d'Or 🏆— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021
A truly special talent ✨ pic.twitter.com/zyVjdMfF3E
Theatre du Chatelet is looking well 🤩
.@theatrechatelet looks fabulous!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
yes we had to censor a part of this picture... 🤐 #ballondor pic.twitter.com/xnV6oKkQFV
No. 2️⃣0️⃣ - Riyad Mahrez!
Ranked at the 20th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@Mahrez22 🇩🇿@ManCity pic.twitter.com/QyB8nZEQmg— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Joint 2️⃣1️⃣st! Lautaro Martinez & Bruno Fernandes
Equally ranked at the 21st place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@B_Fernandes8 🇵🇹@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/zdPc2KtpoK— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
'No one deserves it more than Lewandowski'
Lionel Messi and Jorginho might have something to say about that, Julian!
✊ @J__Nagelsmann: "No player deserves it more than Robert. As well as his hunger for goals, he has an incredible attitude towards the sport."#BallonDor @lewy_official— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 28, 2021
🔗 https://t.co/G6L78ir98Z#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/SMuoeCEGNw
2️⃣3️⃣ Harry Kane
Ranked at the 23rd place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@HKane 🏴@SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/INSCT19hzF— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
2️⃣4️⃣ Pedri
Ranked at the 24th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@Pedri 🇪🇸@FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/KWdVRnNYb1— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
2️⃣5️⃣ Phil Foden
Ranked at the 25th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@PhilFoden 🏴@ManCity pic.twitter.com/ZV0bTXnxqH— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
And in joint 2️⃣6️⃣th place...
- Nicolo Barella
- Gerard Moreno
- Ruben Dias
Two NEW awards tonight... but what will they be? 🤔
⚠️ JUST HOLD ON!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
We have an announcement... #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Ba0cYlLYuW
Ranking countdown has begun! ⏳
And the first confirmed rankings are....
=2️⃣9️⃣Cesar Azpilicueta
= 2️⃣9️⃣ Luka Modric
Equally ranked at the 29th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@CesarAzpi 🇪🇸@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/YKOo7o0qZ5— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Equally ranked at the 29th place for the 2021 #ballondor ⤵️@lukamodric10 🇭🇷@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/bnFukBTLd7— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021
Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings
So the big question is: who is going to win?
It's been one of the tighest battles for years, but of course Lionel Messi is still well in the mix. However, Robert Lewandowski - who would surely have won in 2020 had there been an award - has maintained incredible consistency for Bayern Munich.
Then, of course, there is the European Championship and Champions League winner Jorginho, whose midfield machinations helped Italy and Chelsea to glory this year.
It's Ballon d'Or day! 🏆⚽️🙌
The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football and it is back for 2021, having been cancelled in 2020.
Some of the biggest names in the game, past and present, have descended on Paris for today's award ceremony, which will crown the best male and female players in the past year.
Lionel Messi is looking to add a record seventh Ballon d'Or to his collection, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the starts in the running so it is certainly a packed field.
GOAL will bring you all the latest news and updates from the ceremony, including the winners of both the men's and women's awards, as well as the players who win the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Award.
Stay tuned!
Number seven incoming? 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/pDYKYmxKSD— GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2021