Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo & football's stars in running for top individual award

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football and it is back for 2021, having been cancelled in 2020.

Some of the biggest names in the game, past and present, have descended on Paris for today's award ceremony, which will crown the best male and female players in the past year.

Lionel Messi is looking to add a record seventh Ballon d'Or to his collection, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces stiff competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the starts in the running so it is certainly a packed field.

GOAL will bring you all the latest news and updates from the ceremony, including the winners of both the men's and women's awards, as well as the players who win the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Award.

Stay tuned!