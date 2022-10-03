LiveArsenal transfer news and rumours today: Gunners competing with Spurs for Marco Asensio

    William Saliba hints at Arsenal contract renewal

    William Saliba has suggested early talks have begun over a fresh Arsenal deal, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

    Saliba, 21, joined the Gunners in a £30m deal from French outfit AS Saint-Étienne in 2019 but has spent most of his Arsenal career out on loan spells in his native France.

    The French central defender made his debut this season and his exceptional form has helped him nail down a spot in the first XI.

    And it seems Arsenal have already held preliminary talks with the player's agents over a new contract for the France international. When asked about about the prospect of signing a new deal after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the defender said: "We will see. They talk a little bit. We will see."


  • -

    Gabriel Martinelli being tracked by Chelsea

    Chelsea are currently keeping an eye on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation, as per caughtoffside.

    Martinelli's current deal expires in 2024, with the Gunners hoping to renew the in-form Brazilian's contract and ward off interest from other clubs.

    According to the report, Martinelli is seen by Chelsea as an upgrade over their struggling forwards Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

  • -

    Arsenal and Liverpool after the next "Erling Haaland"

    As per football.london, Arsenal and Liverpool are in a race to sign Nordsjaelland striker Andreas Schjelderup who has been labelled the next "Erling Haaland".

    Schjelderup has broken into Nordsjaelland's first team this season and has already scored 5 goals in his first 10 appearances.

    Arsenal are supposedly looking to sign the NXGN talent early, so that they don't miss out as they did with Haaland when he was playing for FK Molde.

  • -

    Arsenal competing with Spurs for Marco Asensio

    Arsenal will compete with Spurs for the signature of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio in 2023, as per football.london.

    Asensio's contract expires in 2023, with the Gunners hoping to sign him for a small fee or for free to add more depth in attack, as per the report.

    Asensio is supposedly frustrated with his lack of game-time and his agent Jorge Mendes is pushing for a transfer away from Madrid.

  • -

