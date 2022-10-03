William Saliba has suggested early talks have begun over a fresh Arsenal deal, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

Saliba, 21, joined the Gunners in a £30m deal from French outfit AS Saint-Étienne in 2019 but has spent most of his Arsenal career out on loan spells in his native France.

The French central defender made his debut this season and his exceptional form has helped him nail down a spot in the first XI.

And it seems Arsenal have already held preliminary talks with the player's agents over a new contract for the France international. When asked about about the prospect of signing a new deal after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the defender said: "We will see. They talk a little bit. We will see."



