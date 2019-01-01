Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan move for Man Utd star Herrera on free transfer

’s Daniel James has confirmed he is in talks with the club over a new contract.

The Welshman was subject of a number of bids from in January - and nearly joined the club on transfer deadline day - but is now hinting he could remain with the Swans next season.

“That’s still underway,” said James when asked about Swansea contract talks, as per the Yorkshire Post.

“It’s about concentrating on the football for me. This time last season I wasn’t playing first-team football, but it’s something that can happen.