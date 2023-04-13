Distraught Lisandro Martinez carried off pitch by Sevilla players after suffering lower leg injury in worrisome scene for Man Utd

Manchester United suffered a huge blow late on against Sevilla when Lisandro Martinez had to be helped off the pitch after suffering an injury.

Martinez carried off against Sevilla

Suffers worrisome injury

Man Utd also lost Varane at half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international went to ground with no players around him late in the second half at Old Trafford in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. Martinez was spotted holding his foot or lower leg area and was clearly in great distress before being replaced.

Argentina team-mates Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel ended up carrying Martinez off the pitch, with the centre-back appearing to be absolutely distraught as he departed. He was in tears on the sideline before being stretchered out of sight. The game ended 2-2 after Sevilla came back from two goals down to snatch a draw.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday looks like being a costly night for Erik ten Hag's side. The manager saw his side throw away a two-goal lead and pick up more injuries. Raphael Varane went off at half-time, and was replaced by Harry Maguire, and Martinez then joined his centre-back partner late in the game. The duo join top scorer Marcus Rashford on the injured list, while Bruno Fernandes will also sit out the second leg due to suspension.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United are only the second English side to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition, after Chelsea against Erik ten Hag's Ajax in November 2019. Self-inflicted.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United now head to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday before facing Sevilla in the return in a week's time in Spain.