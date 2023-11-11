Transfer hint? Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo sends message to Luis Suarez's spouse Sofia Balbi amid rumours of Inter Miami reunion for Barcelona legends

Antonela Roccuzzo has dropped a strong hint that Luis Suarez is about to join Inter Miami with her latest social media post.

WHAT HAPPENED? Suarez is expected to leave Gremio and link up with Lionel Messi and fellow former Barcelona team-mates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. A one-year deal with an option for another 12 months has reportedly already been agreed, with Suarez set to play in MLS in 2024. Messi's wife certainly seems to be looking forward to spending a lot of time with the Suarez family soon.

WHAT THEY POSTED: Roccuzzo celebrated her friend's birthday on Instagram with a series of images and the caption "Happy birthday". She also wrote: "For more laughter, more stories, and more sunsets together. I adore you and miss you. PS: we have to renew our photos friend."

WHAT THEY SAID: Gremio boss Renato Gaucho has already said it “will take a miracle” to keep Suarez, while Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has admitted the Uruguayan is in his plans for the future.

THE GOSSIP: Suarez and Messi are close friends and spent six years together at Barcelona before the former Liverpool striker was deemed surplus to requirements in a move that angered Messi. The former Liverpool man has previously admitted the two players dream of retiring together and it now appears they will see their wish granted.

IN A PHOTO:

Antonela Rocuzzo Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will return to action in 2024 when the new season starts. In the meantime, Messi is set to take on Uruguay with Argentina in World Cup qualifying. Suarez was left out of the Uruguay squad and it remains to be seen if he'll be recalled.