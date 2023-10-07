Lionel Messi is back after missing four-straight matches as the Inter Miami star made the bench against FC Cincinnati.

Messi returns to bench

Previously missed four-straight matches

Inter Miami in must-win territory.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tata Martino named Messi to the bench against FC Cincinnati Saturday evening as the Herons host the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winners in an Eastern Conference clash.

Former Spain international and Barcelona teammate of Messi, Jordi Alba, did not make the teamsheet as he is still dealing with a lingering injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami are in must-win territory if they want to keep their postseason dreams alive. Mathematically, they would not be eliminated with a loss, but if the Herons fall Saturday their dreams are all but in flames.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will look to come off the bench Saturday night.