Lionel Messi at PSG is 'strange' to see and I'm in favour of his Barcelona return - Ronald Koeman

Former Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman has thrown his backing behind the club's attempts to lure Lionel Messi back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi linked with Barca return

Former manager Koeman backs move

Dutchman worked with Messi for 2020-21 season

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been linked with a Barcelona return for some weeks after club vice-president Rafa Yuste admitted that the club are in talks with the player's father and agent. Since that revelation, manager Xavi, a series of first-team players and club legends have spoken of their wish for Messi to wear the famous shirt again. Koeman, a former Barcelona player and manager, is the latest.

WHAT THEY SAID: Koeman spoke to Marca on a potential Messi return, saying: "He is the best player in the world, anyone who can have him will be strong. I experienced his departure at first hand and it was a very bad day. When I see Leo in a different shirt, I still find it strange. I don’t know what the situation is or what Leo thinks. I’m in favour of Messi being a Barca player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch manager coached Messi for a year at Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey with the Argentine as the centre piece of the squad. However, he saw Messi depart in 2021, and lasted less than six months in the job without his star.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be a regular for PSG for the remainder of the season, and figures to be among the XI as the Parisians take on Lens this weekend in a potential title decider.