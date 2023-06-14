Lionel Messi loses potential Inter Miami strike partner as MLS club confirm season-ending injury for Corentin Jean

Lionel Messi will not be playing alongside Corentin Jean when he moves to MLS next month after the Inter Miami forward ruptured his ACL.

Jean injured against New England Revolution

Club confirm ACL rupture

Messi to be without strike partner for season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old French striker started in Saturday's league matchup against the New England Revolution, as Miami fell to a 3-1 loss - their 12th from 17 matches this season. Play was paused after the half-hour mark when Jean went down with what looked to be a serious injury, with the club confirming the severity of the issue in a statement on Wednesday morning.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jean's ruptured ACL means he will be sidelined for the rest of the season, leaving Messi without one potential striker partner when he arrives in Florida. The World Cup winner announced he would be joining MLS when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the month, but he looks to have a challenge on his hands thanks to Miami sitting rock bottom of the Eastern Conference, two points adrift. Without Jean, things could get a whole lot worse for David Beckham's club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a statement on their official website, interim Miami head coach Javier Morales said: “We’re devastated for Coco but we are all behind him on his road to recovery. We know he’ll come back stronger than ever and we’ll do our part to help him through it.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? Without Jean and with Messi nowhere near his debut date, set to be on July 21, Inter will travel to Philadelphia Union on June 24 hoping to pick up only their first league win in seven games.