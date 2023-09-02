Another win for Lionel Messi! Inter Miami 'do the right thing' and earn praise in hotel dispute ahead of LAFC clash

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates have shown solidarity with striking hotel workers ahead of a clash with LAFC in MLS.

Inter Miami to face LAFC in MLS

Team won't stay in usual hotel due to strike

Change plans to show support for workers

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Miami have heeded a stay away warning from LAFC hotel workers ahead of their next MLS clash. The team were asked not to stay at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica due to a strike and have since made alternative arrangements. Maria Hernandez, a communications associate, for the Unite Here Local 11 union praised the players for their actions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The players' union was very helpful when they learned about the dispute," she said in a statement. "The players themselves really wanted to do the right thing and stand with the workers. We are very grateful. The workers are going to send them some shirts, to thank them for their solidarity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The MLS Players Association also voiced their support for the clause and welcomed Miami's decision to stay in alternative accommodation.

"The MLSPA is proud to stand with the striking workers at the Fairmont Miramar and other LA area hotels, and we applaud the decision by MLS and Inter Miami to change hotels this weekend," read a statement. "We urge all of the hotels to reach fair contracts with their workers ASAP."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami and LAFC meet on Sunday in MLS. Messi's side will aim to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Nashville SC last time out.