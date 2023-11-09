WATCH: ‘What a shirt!’ - Lionel Messi in awe of Zinedine Zidane’s signed France jersey as Inter Miami man exchanges World Cup kits

Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane swapped jerseys as the two World Cup winners chatted in an exclusive interview with Adidas.

Zidane interviews Messi

Legends swap national team jerseys

Messi impressed by Zidane's France jersey

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid legend talked to Messi during the interview with topics spanning from leaving Barcelona to scoring in the World Cup final, a feeling both the Ballon d'Or winners have enjoyed in their careers. Around the end of the interview, the two legends swapped their signed national team jerseys - and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't hide his excitement at receiving Zidane's jersey. He said: "What a shirt, that... Terrific shirt! This shirt was very nice, very nice!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The interview was part of a special tribute towards the Argentine's eighth Ballon d'Or that he won last week in Paris, ahead of Erling Haaland and his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will next be in action on Friday when Inter Miami take on New York City FC in a special friendly - Noche d'Or- arranged by the Herons to honour his Ballon d'Or win.