Lionel Messi expected to find a new home as PSG lose interest in contract extension talks

Paris Saint-Germain are set to say goodbye to Lionel Messi after the season with extension talks reportedly put on ice.

Messi to leave PSG for free

Endured indifferent two years in Paris

But could now realistically return to Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? With contract talks having stalled in the months since his historic World Cup win, Lionel Messi's future now looks more and more likely to lie away from PSG. The Mirror reports that PSG are "in no rush" to extend his agreement and sign Messi to a new deal, and are instead willing to let him leave for free this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further claims that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is committing to a more sustainable way of running the club on the pitch, which aims to rely less on star names and more on French talent. That opens the door for a potential return to Barcelona for Messi, with the Blaugrana hopeful of securing his signature and only their financial situation standing in the way of a deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona's financial issues are no secret. The club are still at risk of losing Gavi for free this summer unless they can raise funds to register his new contract, and have an agreement in place to sign Inigo Martinez from Athletic Club already this summer. Adding a deal to bring Messi back to the club - after he left in 2021 due to them being unable to afford his renewal - only makes that process more tricky.

PSG have made an effort to keep Messi at the club beyond the summer, despite the report claiming they wish to focus on a more sustainable approach. There were several rounds of contract talks, but they appear to have slowed after Messi's return from the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Before any goodbyes are made official, Messi has the task of ensuring PSG get over the line in Ligue 1 and clinch his second domestic title in France.