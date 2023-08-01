The Lionel Messi effect! Tata Martino claims Inter Miami players are 'growing' thanks to Argentine legend's presence

Gerardo Martino feels Lionel Messi's presence in the Inter Miami dressing room is helping his teammates to grow.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona manager feels that having stars of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba's calibre is leaving a positive impact on the Inter Miami side as the other players are learning and growing with each passing day.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters the Inter Miami manager said, "What we have seen so far is that they are growing. They are not overshadowed by the greatness of the three players that we are talking about but instead are focused on being able to learn from everything that they have done in their careers.

"It is not easy for the players that we have here to receive players with so much history, with so many titles, with such good ability, with such a legacy in world football, In that sense, I think we are on the right track."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets' arrival, Jordi Alba became the third former Barcelona player to join Inter Miami this summer. Since Messi joined the club, Inter Miami have won back-to-back matches in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United with the Argentine scoring thrice thus far.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@InterMiamiCF

Getty Images

Twitter/ Inter Miami

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Gerardo Martino's side will be next seen in action in a Leagues Cup round of 32 clash on Tuesday against Orlando City.