Soccer pundit Shep Messing claims he has 'inside information' that suggests Lionel Messi is on his way to Major League Soccer.

World Cup winner on his way out

Messing claims Argentine to MLS is on

Messi may choose Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Former USMNT goalkeeper and current MLS Analyst, Messing is claiming Messi's move to MLS "is going to happen and it's going to happen soon". Messing made the comments during the MLS360 show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For the last year or so, there have been a lot of reports that have suggested Messi will join Inter Miami, with MLS Commissioner Don Garber even talking about the league 'working on solutions' to bring the World Cup winner to the States.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Messi saga is far from over as reports from Argentina and Spain suggest the player is very likely to return to FC Barcelona, given the Catalans can manage to get their finances in order. French sources, on the other hand, suggest Paris Saint-Germain are eager to keep the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner - though Messi will not take a pay cut to remain in the French capital.

WHAT NEXT? While the European season is ongoing it will still be very difficult to call how this saga may shift. However, one thing is for certain - MLS sides are in the running to sign the player.