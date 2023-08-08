'I will never forget' - Lionel Messi gave Argentina U17 international Alan Velasco his Inter Miami shirt after being 'surprised' during on-pitch conversation with FC Dallas starlet

Lionel Messi surprised Argentina U17 starlet Alan Velasco as the superstar conversed and gave his shirt on the pitch following FC Dallas fixture.

Velasco faced Messi in the Leagues Cup

Messi's Inter Miami triumphed in a shootout

Velasco cherishes the shirt received from Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The youngster experienced a surreal moment when he faced his compatriot and hero, Messi, on the field during a Leagues Cup encounter. Despite FC Dallas losing to Inter Miami on penalties, Velasco admitted that sharing the field with Messi is an unforgettable experience. The memorable meeting was further sweetened as the legend exchanged his Miami jersey and hugged before heading towards the tunnel.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a game that I will never forget in my life. I played against Messi, he gave me his shirt and a hug. I asked for it, clearly. I'm happy on that side," told ESPN, via infobae.

The Argentine pair was also seen talking to each other during the game and Velasco lifted the lid on that conversion as well: "I spoke [about] something that a friend of his had told me, nothing bad. Where he grew up in his childhood, that's why he was surprised."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has taken the Leagues Cup by storm as he scored another stellar free-kick to salvage a 4-4 draw for his team and force extra time against Dallas in the round of the 16. He also converted from the spot during the penalty shootout while Paxton Pomkyal missed for Dallas which sent The Herons to the last-eight of the tournament. He now boasts of having seven goals in four matches and has climbed into Inter Miami's top-five scorers of all-time.

WHAT NEXT? Velasco's journey continues as he and FC Dallas prepare for their upcoming match against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, August 20, followed by a home game against Austin six days later. As for Messi and Inter Miami, they are set to contest their quarter-final Leagues Cup fixture against Charlotte on August 11.