Star-studded line-up! Shakira and Bad Bunny among those who could perform at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami unveiling

Messi mania has hit new heights in the United States as Lionel Messi touched down in Miami ahead of his official presentation this weekend.

Inter Miami promised 'exciting entertainment'

Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma all rumoured to perform

Presentation this Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? His club hinted at some 'exciting entertainment' at the megastar's unveiling this Sunday, and if the rumours prove to be true it could be a line-up worthy of any music festival this summer. Shakira, a familiar face to Messi from his time in Barcelona, is suggested to be performing alongside Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: America is going wild for the greatest player in the world. Fans have been frantically snapping up tickets for any game likely to feature Messi, while a vast mural and a new burger on the menu of the Hard Rock Cafe have all greeted his arrival this week.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI & INTER MIAMI? After Sunday's extravaganza it will be down to the business of football with Messi expected to make his much-anticipated debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.