Lille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch Lionel Messi and the French champions take on LOSC in the United Kingdom and United States

Paris Saint-Germain can go top of Ligue 1 with a victory against Lille when the sides face off at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. The capital club have two wins from two so far, having beaten Clermont Foot and Montpellier, and will be full of confidence after posting 10 goals across those games.

Lille, meanwhile, have four points from a possible six following a win over Auxerre and draw against Nantes. The northern French club will be eager to continue their decent start to the season as they look to move on from a disappointing campaign in 2021-22.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Lille vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Lille vs PSG Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Lille vs PSG on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Lille and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

beIN SPORTS has the rights to the game in the U.S. and viewers there can also stream the match live using the beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Player U.S. beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lille squad and team news

USMNT star Timothy Weah is an injury concern for LOSC, with Edon Zhegrova also a worry as he nurses a rib injury. Other than that, there are no fresh absentees for Paulo Fonseca to contend with.

Bafode Diakite and Ismaily replaced full-backs Akim Zedadka and Tiago Djalo at half-time in the draw against Nantes last week, so there is a possibility that they could start against PSG.

Position Players Goalkeepers Leo Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders T. Djalo, A. Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Yoro, Diakite, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Yazici, Cabella, Gomes, Andre Forwards Bamba, David, Lihadji, Virginius, Bayo

PSG squad and team news

All is not cosy at PSG, despite their 100 per cent start to the season, with issues between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe surfacing and leading the club to intervene. The pair have been told to set aside their differences for the good of the team and have been included in the panel for the game alongside Lionel Messi, with Christophe Gaultier not expected to make any changes to the team that hammered Montpellier last week.

Keylor Navas is out of action, while Julian Draxler and Timothee Pembele are long-term absentees.