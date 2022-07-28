Lewandowski revenge?! Bayern Munich raid Barcelona to sign NXGN talent Adam Aznou

The 16-year-old full-back was regarded as one of the top talents within La Masia

Bayern Munich have the completed the signing of Barcelona teenager Adam Aznou, who has signed a long-term contract with the German champions. The move is seen as something of a coup for Bayern, who have persuaded one of Barca's top talents to leave home and join them at the age of 16.

Regarded as one of La Masia's top talents, Bayern's move for Aznou could be interpreted as something of a counter-punch following Robert Lewandowski's departure for Barca earlier this summer.

Who is new Bayern signing Adam Aznou?

Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Aznou is a left-back who was seen as the best player in his position within Barca's academy ranks.

He was offered a new contract and a promotion in age-group by Barcelona this summer, but the Spain youth international opted to turn it down.

Real Madrid were also interested in signing Aznou, but he opted for Bayern, and he will start life in Germany with their Under-17s.

"Bayern tried very hard for me," Aznou said upon completing his transfer. "I'm very happy about this move and looking forward to continuing my education at this big club."

Aznou's arrival is the second by a highly-rated teenager at Bayern this week, following in the footsteps of French striker Mathys Tel, who joined from Rennes in a deal worth up to €28.5 million (£24m/$29m).