Barcelona's top scorer has been rested for the trip to Viktoria Plzen following the club's elimination from the Champions League.

Xavi's side already out of UCL

Lewandowski handed a rest

Barca says striker has back issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have confirmed that Lewandowski will not feature in the team's final Champions League group stage game against Viktoria Plzen. The striker has not been included in the 21-man travelling squad and has been rested "as the striker has an issue with his back." The game is a dead rubber as Plzen have been eliminated from the tournament and Barca have already confirmed third spot in the group behind Bayern Munich and Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi's decision to rest Lewandowski comes as no surprise with the Catalan giants having nothing to play for but pride in the Czech Republic. In his absence, Barca have selected several young prospects with reports suggesting that midfielder Pablo Torre may even be handed a start.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEWANDOWSKI? The striker will be expected to return to the starting XI for Barcelona's next La Liga game on Saturday against Almeria at the Camp Nou.