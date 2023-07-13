Another club joins Levi Colwill race! Tottenham to challenge Liverpool, Man City and Brighton to signing of Chelsea defender

Tottenham are the latest Premier League side to join the race to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to a report.

Spurs enter race for Colwill

Liverpool and Man City keen on the defender

Chelsea want him to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have entered the race for the signature of Chelsea's talented center-back, Colwill, amid concerns they could lose out on the signing of Mickey van de Ven, Evening Standard reports. The north London club joins a long list of admirers for the young defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on securing the services of the 20 year-old while Brighton want him on a permanent deal after he spent the last season on loan with the Seagulls.

Chelsea are adamant on keeping hold of the Southampton-born player and have reiterated the youngster isn't for sale. Mauricio Pochettino is set to hand him a key role for next season in a bid to keep him at the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Colwill played a key role in England's Under 21 European winning campaign recently. He started five out of six games as England conceded zero goals throughout the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? The U21 Euros winner will join Chelsea for their pre-season camp.