'I've got to play' - Levi Colwill sends strong message to Chelsea about his future amid Liverpool interest

Levi Colwill admits that he's "got to play" as he prepares to return to Chelsea amid interest from Liverpool.

Colwill impressed on loan at Brighton

Set to return to Chelsea

Won Euros with England U21s

WHAT HAPPENED? Colwill is poised to return to the Blues after his loan spell at Brighton but he has sent a strong message to the club amid interest from Liverpool. He insists that he is desperate to play at Stamford Bridge; he made 22 appearances for Brighton last season but has yet to make his Chelsea debut; he spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Huddersfield Town and impressed with England's U21s as they won the European Championships last week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, he said: “I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision.

“I’ve got to play at the end of the day to hopefully get there and go to the next camp.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have seen an enquiry rejected by Chelsea for Colwill but the player could be inclined to take his future into his own hands if Mauricio Pochettino decides against giving him a role this season. There is a gap in their squad, however, with the club having sold Kalidou Koulibaly earlier this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Colwill is likely to seek clarity on his Chelsea future as he aims to discover what the club have in store for him.