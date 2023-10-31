Leon vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Leon will look to break into the playoff spots when they face Pumas UNAM in Liga MX action at Estadio León on Tuesday.

It's fair to say Pumas UNAM didn't come into the current Liga MX season with particularly high expectations after finishing in 16th and 14th place in the Apertura and Clausura phases, respectively, last season. But their performances so far have been highly impressive, albeit they have back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Nexaca and Monterrey heading into this game.

Currently sitting sixth in Liga MX Apertura table with 21 points from 14 matches, the visitors are well on course to finish in the top 10 and hopes are high of going further in the play-offs once they make it.

As for Club Leon, their five-game unbeaten run in Liga MX came to an abrupt end with a 1-0 defeat to Cruz Azul last time out. Stationed ninth in the Apertura table having collected 18 points from 14 games, the hosts look to have stabilized the ship after a sluggish start to the season.

They will now look to pick up a win on Tuesday night to keep their momentum going and continue making headway towards the playoff spots.

Leon vs Pumas UNAM date & kick-off time

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10pm ET/ 8:10pm PT Venue: Estadio Leon TV & stream: Claro Sports

The Liga MX match between Club Leon and Pumas will be played at Estadio Leon in CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET/ 8:10 pm PT on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

How to watch Leon vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channel & live stream

Country TV channel & stream Mexico Claro Sports, FOX Sports 2 United States N/A

For fans in Mexico, the Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 and can be streamed live through Claro Sports.

In the United States (US), the game is not available to watch and stream online. Fans can use a reliable VPN serviceto stream Liga MX games without worrying about geo-restrictions.

Team news & squads

Leon team news

Club Leon head coach Nicolas Larcamon will have to make do without the services of influential forward Federico Vinas, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. Jaine Barreiro is another one who will remain sidelined with an unspecified issue.

Predicted Leon XI: Cota; Moreno, Frias, Bellon, O. Rodriguez; Romero, J. Rodriguez, Ramirez; Mena, Rubio, Alvarado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, P. Hernandez, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez, Cervantes Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Diaz Price, Angulo, Fernandez, Sanchez, Moreno, Mena, E. Hernandez, L. Romero, O. Fernandez Forwards: Lopez, Vinas, Rubio, Alvarado, A. Mena, A. Leon

Pumas UNAM team news

Pumas head coach Antonio Mohamed has no fresh injury concerns following his side's 1-0 defeat to Necaxa last time out. Having said that, he will continue to miss Colombian midfielder Jose Caicedo due to an unclear issue, while star-man Cesar Huerta will serve out his suspension here after foolishly receiving marching orders in the last game.

Predicted Pumas XI: Gonzalez; J. Rivas, Ortiz, Magallan, Aldrete; Molina, U. Rivas; Salvio, del Prete, Dinenno; Fernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Nathan, Magallan, Ortiz, Galindo, Aldrete, Ergas, Bennevendo, Monroy, J. Rivas Midfielders: U. Rivas, Molina, Trigos, Lopez, Salvio, Tabo, Gutierrez Forwards: Dinenno, Del Prete, Fernandez

Head-to-Head record