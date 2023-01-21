Leicester vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leicester will host Brighton on Saturday in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium. Having lost their last four league games in a row, Brendan Rodgers' team will be desperate for all three points in their 20th game of the 2022/23 league season.
On the other hand, Brighton will take confidence from their morale-boosting 3-0 win over Liverpool in their previous outing. Solly March's brace and a Danny Welbeck strike shut the Reds down and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi will hope his team can continue from where they stopped.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Leicester vs Brighton date & kick-off time
Game:
Leicester vs Brighton
Date:
January 21, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
King Power Stadium
How to watch Leicester vs Brighton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on Peacock.
In the UK, the Leicester vs Brighton match will not be broadcast.
Fans in India can watch the game on the Star Sports network, with streaming options on Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NA
UK
NA
NA
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+Hotstar
Leicester team news and squad
Rodgers will be without Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumare for Leicester's league game against Brighton.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Maddison could return to the squad after their recovery from injury but Ayoze Perez remains a doubt.
Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Mendy; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Barnes; Daka
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas
Midfielders
Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka
Brighton team news and squad
Brighton will be without Leandro Trossard who has joined Arsenal in the January transfer window. Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder are the other absentees for Brighton this weekend.
Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Welbeck
|Position
|Players
Goalkeepers
Sanchez, Steele, McGill
Defenders
Dunk, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman
Midfielders
Caicedo, Gilmour, Pascal, March, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma, Moran
Forwards
Enciso, Undav, Welbeck, Ferguson