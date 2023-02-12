Leeds United vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

After a scintillating 2-2 draw, Leeds United host Manchester United in the reverse fixture of the encounter

After partaking in a breathtaking 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, Leeds United host familiar foes Manchester United in another jaw-dropping battle at Elland Road.

Interim manager Michael Subakle had a magnificent start to his managerial career with Leeds as the English side scored in the first minute of action against the Red Devils as Wilfried Gnonto opened the scoring for the away side.

And Raphael Varane’s own goal at the start of the second half almost paved the way for a historic win for Leeds United.

With no wins in their previous five fixtures, relegation looms large on the Peacocks and the fans at Elland Road would be hopeful to see a repeat of their outing at Old Trafford. A victory would also see them increase the gap between the Whites and Everton who the club face next.

Manchester United has had a roller-coaster start to life in the Premier League since the New Year. Although they have done well in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, the Red Devils are struggling to find feet in England’s top division.

The Manchester-based club has just one victory in their previous 4 PL outings as they still compete for a podium finish in England. With Newcastle United having dropped points on Saturday, Erik ten Hag would have the opportunity to increase the gap to 5 points between his team and the Magpies.

The Dutch manager would also have the game against Barcelona running in his mind and would want to face the La Liga leaders on the back of a victory away from home.

Leeds United vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Malacia; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Manchester United's next Premier League fixtures

The Red Devils travel to Spain next to face Barcelona in the Europa League on the 16th of February. Erik ten Hag’s men then host Leicester City on the 19th of February before welcoming Barcelona to Old Trafford on the 24th of February for the Europa League reverse fixture.