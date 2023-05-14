The Leeds fan who confronted Eddie Howe on the touchline during the Whites' 2-2 draw with Newcastle has been charged by police.

Leeds have banned the fan for life after he climbed from the stands and approached Howe in his technical area late on in their Saturday afternoon game.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed the man has been charged with assault and will appear in front of magistrates in July.

In a statement they said: “Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.”

Howe was clearly taken aback by the incident and following the game said: "I can't repeat what he said but it makes you think 'what if'. It was personal to me. We need to be mindful of security. Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after."