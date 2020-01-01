‘Leaving Man Utd has made Lukaku the world’s best striker’ – Inter forward’s agent lauds 40-goal star

Federico Pastorello feels the decision to swap life in England for that in Italy has been justified by a remarkable return for Serie A heavyweights

Romelu Lukaku has more than justified his decision to leave for , says the Belgian’s agent Federico Pastorello, with the 27-year-old now considered to be “the best striker in the world”.

A powerful frontman is posting the numbers to back up such a claim.

Since leaving Old Trafford behind in the summer of 2019, Lukaku has hit 40 goals through 56 appearances for Inter.

His end product has never been in doubt, but his qualities never fit the mould while in Manchester.

That led to a move being made, with Lukaku rediscovering his spark with a title hopeful.

While United sought to fit the burly forward into their system, Inter have built theirs around a talismanic presence.

Pastorello is delighted to see his client getting the recognition he deserves, with his opinion being that he is now the most fearsome No.9 on the planet.

“His transfer to was the right decision and the best choice for him,” Pastorello told Sky Sports. “Inter are a great family and the fans are completely crazy about him.

“Romelu is a modern player and a sensitive person. He needs love, when he feels everyone’s affection he really becomes the best the market can offer, even if Inter obviously do not intend to sell him.

“In terms of quality, attitude and mentality, he is currently the best striker in the world.”

Lukaku was back among the goals in his most recent outing, as he bagged two in a 2-2 draw with .

He already has nine for the season across eight appearances for club and country, with his value to the cause at San Siro becoming impossible to ignore.

Former Inter and United star Paul Ince has told BT Sport of a devastating performer who has taken his game to new heights since leaving : “Talking about when he was at Manchester United, he didn’t look like he could get around the park.

“He’s just running past people [now]. Pace! I was fitter at Inter – whether it’s the climate or the food. He looks like a different animal. We know he can finish. Wow.”