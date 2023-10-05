Lionesses and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson shows off her OBE after guiding England to glory over Germany at 2022 Euros

Leah Williamson was presented with Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Prince William at Windsor Castle for England's Euro 2022 final victory.

Williamson presented with OBE

Led Lionesses to victory over Germany in Euro 2022

England's first major honour since 1966

WHAT HAPPENED? Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, and Ellen White were also mentioned in the King's New Year's Honours List along with the England skipper after defeating Germany 2-1 in the final, the first major honour for the nation since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.

OBEs are awarded for extraordinary achievement or service to the community in regional or county-wide roles in any field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White holds the distinction of being England's all-time leading goalscorer, while Bronze and Mead have also made significant contributions to the team's success over the last two years.

Article continues below

England manager Sarina Wiegman was also honoured with the title of honorary Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the Foreign Office list.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Williamson posted a picture of the OBE along with her family members and wrote: "A day we will remember forever🤍".

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Williamson missed the 2023 Women's World Cup as she is recovering from her anterior cruciate ligament injury. She is expected to be back in action in 2024.