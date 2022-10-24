Lautaro Martinez claims Inter cannot win Serie A this season after dropping too many 'important points'

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has claimed his team will not win the Serie A title this season as they have dropped too many points already.

Inter down in seventh

Eight points behind Napoli

Martinez writes off title hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? Simone Inzaghi's side have won their last three games in a row in Serie A but sit down in seventh in the table after a poor start to the campaign. The Nerazzurri enjoyed a thrilling 4-3 win over Fiorentina last time out but Martinez played down his team's title hopes after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: The striker confirmed he did not think Inter could win the league after the final whistle. He told Rai Sport: "No, because we’ve lost too many important points so we’re just thinking about recovering."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter have been beaten four times in their first 11 matches of the season and are already eight points behind leaders Napoli. Inzaghi's side have turned around their form recently and Martinez has been key to their improvement with four goals and two assists in his last three matches in all competitions.

DID YOU KNOW? Martínez has become the first Inter striker to have both scored and delivered an assist in the opening 15 minutes of play in a Serie A match since Diego Milito, on January 19th, 2011, against Cesena.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? The Nerazzurri face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday and will qualify for the knockout stages with a victory.