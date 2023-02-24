LA Galaxy move for Chelsea's Andrey Santos after proposed loan to Palmeiras collapses

LA Galaxy has come up with an offer to loan Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos after a proposed loan to Palmeiras fell through.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian sensation was set to join Palmeiras on loan until December after the Blues signed him from Brazilian second-tier side Vasco da Gama in January. However, the Plain Parakeet could not agree to Chelsea's demands which included the midfielder's release for the U-20 World Cup and also his return to England on July 1. His second application for a work permit was also rejected which was filed under the "special talent" category.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Making the most of the opportunity, MLS outfit La Galaxy, has put in an offer to Chelsea for the player, GOAL can confirm. Chelsea are mulling over the proposal but it is understood that the player has no intention of competing in the MLS as he wishes to challenge himself in a tougher league until he is granted a work visa in England.

AND WHAT'S MORE: La Galaxy have confirmed that they are willing to agree to the conditions set by Chelsea which makes it a favourable destination for the Blues. Sources in Brazil confirm that Vasco are also ready to abide by the conditions of Chelsea and will be happy to take the player on loan.

DID YOU KNOW? Santos won the Under-20 South American Championship with Brazil and also finished as the top scorer with six goals.

WHAT NEXT? If Santos refuses to join LA Galaxy then Chelsea will have to continue looking for options for the youngster. Otherwise, he will be forced to spend his time training at Cobham until the European transfer window reopens in the summer.