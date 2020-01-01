Mbappe awarded Ligue 1 golden boot after season ended early

Despite tying with Wissam Ben Yedder on 18 goals, Kylian Mbappe has been named as the French league's top goalscorer for 2019-20

Kylian Mbappe has been confirmed as the golden boot winner for 2019-20 following the decision to end the season.

Last week, league officials decided to bring the campaign to a close prematurely after French authorities decreed there would be no sporting events until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

were declared champions on a points-per-game basis, having been leading the top flight by 12 points from when the competition was suspended.

Mbappe was joint-leading goal scorer in the division on 18 goals, level with striker Wissam Ben Yedder. However, Ligue 1 confirmed via its official website on Thursday that Mbappe will be recognised as the season's top scorer as all his goals came from open play, while three of Ben Yedder's were penalties.

Mbappe's goals-per-game ratio was also superior, his 18 coming in 20 games, while Ben Yedder scored his in 25.

forward Moussa Dembele finished third in the standings on 16 goals, while Mbappe's team mate Angel Di Maria was confirmed as Ligue 1's top creative player with 14 assists.

Mbappe also won the golden boot last year, scoring 33 times in 29 league games as PSG romped to the title.

His goal scoring exploits have seen him heavily linked with , and Cesc Fabregas is among those who thinks the 21-year-old World Cup winner would be a perfect fit at Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabregas said: “He is a very hungry boy who wants to be the best. Because of his style of play, he would fit in very well at a team like Real Madrid.”

Premier League leaders are also one of the clubs connected with a move for Mbappe, however former Reds forward John Barnes is unsure that the French international would be a good fit at Anfield.

He said: "They'll need to sign another forward at some point in case one of the front three leaves but it will have to fit what Klopp wants. Kylian Mbappe is fantastic on the ball but would he do the other stuff? I'd suggest if you're a 21-year-old superstar, your attitude isn't going to change."