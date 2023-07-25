Kylian Mbappe transfer question answered by Erik ten Hag as Man Utd emerge as potential suitors for PSG contract rebel

Erik ten Hag has refused to be drawn on the speculation suggesting that Manchester United could join the hunt for Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning forward is generating intense exit talk at Paris Saint-Germain after making it clear that he will not be extending a contract that is due to expire in 2024. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the France international, while Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal are said to have tabled a world-record €300 million (£259m/$332m) bid. There have also been reports of United expressing interest – with a potential loan agreement being sounded out – but Ten Hag is giving little away when it comes to such gossip.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if United may be tempted to make a play for Mbappe, Ten Hag told reporters: “We never speak about players who are under contract in other clubs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While being reluctant to discuss Mbappe, Ten Hag is willing to admit that United are making progress in their pursuit of a new No.9 – with a deal for Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund seemingly in the pipeline. The Dutchman added: “What I can say is we do everything that's in our power to get it done. For me, as soon as possible, the earlier the better, because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play. In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation. We make progress, yeah, but we know how it works and when we have him, we will tell you directly. We are underperforming [at goalscoring] and we are aware of it. Others also have to contribute in that area and therefore, also we are looking for goalscoring capabilities. In Mason Mount we have a player extra capable of scoring goals, to create, to play [Marcus] Rashford into position to score more goals, but as a whole team we have to score more.”

WHAT NEXT? United are – fresh from a 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal – currently in the United States as part of their pre-season programme and will be back in friendly action on Tuesday evening when facing the Wrexham side that is co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.