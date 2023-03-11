Should Kylian Mbappe have been sent off? PSG star gets away with obvious kick on Brest opponent

Kylian Mbappe escaped a red card in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win against Brest on Saturday despite apparently kicking an opponent.

Mbappe involved in tussle with Brest player

Attacker gave opponent slight kick

Both players were booked but Mbappe avoided red

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward was involved in a clash with Brest player Haris Belkebla and ended up lashing out at the midfielder.

Belkebla was on the ground, with Mbappe standing above him, and Mbappe kicked his midsection after his leg was grabbed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe ran the risk of being sent off for his reaction but instead the referee gave him and Belkebla a yellow card each. The France star then went on to score the winning goal in the 90th minute as PSG won 2-1.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions are in action again next Sunday when they take on Rennes. However, the rest of the campaign could amount to a sleepwalk as they've been eliminated from the Champions League and typically gather little joy at the Parc des Princes from domestic competition - which has frustrated their players.