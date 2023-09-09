WATCH: Confused, Kylian? Flummoxed Mbappe's delayed reaction as PSG star and France team-mates watch on as rugby counterparts defeat New Zealand in thrilling World Cup opener

Kylian Mbappe was spotted looking somewhat confused as he and his team-mates watched France defeat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup opener in Paris.

France national side watch Rugby World Cup

Rugby counterparts beat New Zealand

Mbappe looks a little bewildered

WHAT HAPPENED? Fresh off from featuring in France's 2-0 win over Ireland, Paris Saint-Germain's superstar forward decided to take in a bit of rugby as the World Cup got underway on Friday night. Hosts France got the tournament off to a winning start, beating New Zealand 27-13 with a packed Stade de France watching on. The striker was in the crowd alongside international team-mates Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and Ousmane Dembele and didn't look too familiar with the sport, with his very delayed reaction to some points scored caught on camera.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Whether Mbappe chose to be there or had to be there, it's little surprise that he looks so confused. No doubt the forward dedicates every waking moment to football, and it's likely the 24-year-old has time to soak in any other sports - especially rugby, which can be a little confusing for those new to it.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After taking in a little bit of rugby on Friday, Mbappe's attention will be turning back to football as France take on Germany on September 12.