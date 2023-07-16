Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich is not a done deal! Pep Guardiola to hold crunch talks with Man City defender when he returns for pre-season training

Kyle Walker will have a conversation with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola before he makes a decision on his future, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer and it has been reported that he has agreed to join the German champions. However, Fabrizio Romano claims that the 33-year-old is scheduled to discuss his future with Guardiola before he makes a final decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker has a year left on his contract at City and it looked likely that he would sign an extension with the European and English champions. However, he seems to have made a U-turn following Bayern's approach as it has been reported that he has come to a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga side.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Walker joined City from Tottenham six years ago and played a key role in their treble winning season, making 39 appearances as they claimed Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The England international will discuss his situation with Guardiola as they commence their pre-season preparations. City will take on Yokohama F. Marinos on July 23.