'I can't see it' - Klopp seemingly rules out Liverpool January transfer business and stays silent on possible FSG sale

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp does not expect the club to sign more players in the January transfer window despite his team's struggles.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have lost two Premier League matches in a row, going down 3-1 to Brentford and then losing 3-0 to Brighton. Despite Klopp's team sitting ninth in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, the coach doubts they will try to strengthen the squad with any more new signings this month following the arrival of Cody Gakpo at the end of December.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said at a press conference: "We look ‘outside’ as well. It’s not that we are stubborn and think: ‘That’s it, we will go with these boys until 2050!’ That’s not how we see it. It’s all about what you can do, and what you want to do as well. But what you can do is much more important... If the solutions were out there for us, available and doable, we would bring in players to help. But we have an existing squad as well.

"We are underperforming, definitely. I know that. But I cannot sit here all the time and blame everybody else. It’s my responsibility that they perform. That’s my first concern, my first job to do. And yes we have limited options, but we have players with a contract here who are just not available. If they all were, it would be a different situation for sure. If we bring in [new] players, we cannot put them all on the Premier League list or the Champions League list, our squad is not too small! We need to strengthen, oh yes, but is now the right moment to do it? I can’t see it, because of the situation we are in. I cannot change the answer every week, because the situation doesn’t change, even though we lost another game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's ownership situation is also lingering over Klopp, with Fenway Sports Group looking to find a buyer for the club, or fresh investment. Asked if there is any news on the situation, Klopp said: "Yes, but nothing for you! Let me think what I can tell you about that….yeah, nothing!"

IN ONE PHOTO:

It has been a frustrating period for Klopp and co....

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in action again on Tuesday when they meet Wolves in an FA Cup third round replay.