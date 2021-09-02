Kimmich makes 'world class' Musiala prediction after signing new Bayern Munich contract

The Germany international is confident his colleague for club and country will take his game to greater heights

Joshua Kimmich considers Jamal Musiala to be a "world class" talent in the making and claims it is the potential that still exists within Bayern Munich's squad that convinced him to sign a new contract at Allianz Arena.

The versatile Germany international has committed to fresh terms in Bavaria through to the summer of 2025.

Exit talk had been sparked around Kimmich at one stage as he entered the final two years of his previous deal, but a highly-rated talent says the ability of those around him made it easy to commit.

What has been said?

Kimmich told Bayern's official website: "Like me, most of us still have our best years ahead of us – and everybody would like to have players like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller or Robert Lewandowski in their team.

"When I see Jamal Musiala – who’s already really good but can really become world class – or also a Tanguy Nianzou with great potential, we can all take another step here and also have a good foundation for the next years to be able to achieve the highest goals."

Why did Kimmich sign a new contract?

Kimmich has made 264 appearances for Bayern, as he enters a seventh season with the club, and is delighted to have brought any uncertainty surrounding his future to a close.

A man with six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown to his name said: "When I was a child and we’d drive past Allianz Arena with my parents on our way on holiday, I’d marvel at it then even when it wasn’t lit up – that was usually during the day. To see my initials shining on it years later is a gigantic feeling.

"I’m 26 and think that, in terms of football, my best years are still ahead of me. I made a conscious decision to spend these years at Bayern. The package just fits."

