Revealed: Key Man Utd clauses inserted into Zidane Iqbal's contract following midfielder's £850,000 transfer to FC Utrecht

Manchester United have reportedly left the door open for Zidane Iqbal to Old Trafford in the future following his move to FC Utrecht.

Iqbal completed move to Utrecht

Man Utd have included buy-back clause

Iqbal made just one appearance for first team

WHAT HAPPENED? The details of United's exciting prospect Iqbal's move to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht have emerged, according to a report from Manchester Evening News. According to the report, United have reportedly left the door open for an Iqbal return in the future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils sold Iqbal for a fee of £850,000 (€1 million), with the young Englishman signing a four-year deal with Utrecht. United have included a 40% sell-on clause for any other future sale, as well as a buy-back clause to bring him back to Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Iqbal made a solitary appearance for the first team in the 2021-22 season and was selected for the pre-season by then-new manager Erik ten Hag, where he thoroughly impressed.

Although he was called up to the first team squad 17 times in the 2022-23 season, Ten Hag didn't bring him on for a single appearance.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's troops will begin prepping for the upcoming season and will be heading to the US for a pre-season tour.