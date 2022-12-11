'We're almost there' - Benzema sends motivational message to France after World Cup win over England

Karim Benzema has shown his support for the French national team after their World Cup quarter-final win with a new social media post.

Tipped to be key in Qatar

A thigh injury ruled him out

Still supporting the team though

WHAT HAPPENED? After beating England 2-1 – thanks to goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud, and a missed penalty by Harry Kane – Les Bleus are into the next round of the World Cup and will face Morocco with a place in the final on the line. However, they have had to do it without Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who sustained an injury on the eve of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Twitter, he showed his support for his France team-mates, saying: "Come on guys, two more games we're almost there... behind you.. Vamonos."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Benzema picked up his injury, France manager Didier Deschamps said he was "extremely sad for Karim" and that it was a "blow" for the whole team. However, the Blues currently remain on course to successfully defend their title.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty



WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus won the tournament in 2018 without the help of Benzema and now have just two games to get through if they are to do so again.